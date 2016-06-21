UPDATE 1-Bank of England upbeat on growth, some worry about inflation
* Some MPC members "a little closer" to inflation overshoot limit
WASHINGTON, June 21 For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer session on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, see.
(Washington Economics Team)
* Some MPC members "a little closer" to inflation overshoot limit
* Marsh & McLennan companies reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
Feb 2 U.S. stock index futures fell on Thursday after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.