BRIEF-EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
WASHINGTON, June 21 For highlights of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer session on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress, see.
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims
Feb 2 Oil and natural gas explorer Vanguard Natural Resources LLC filed for bankruptcy protection, adding to a long list of energy firms that have succumbed to weak oil prices.
RIYADH, Feb 2 Saudi Aramco is likely to list its shares simultaneously on more than one exchange but this is still under evaluation, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Thursday.