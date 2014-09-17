WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The following are highlights
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's remarks at a press
conference on Wednesday following the conclusion of the U.S.
central bank's two-day policy meeting.
ON INTEREST RATE PATH PROJECTIONS
"I would say there is relatively little upward movement in
the (federal funds rate) path, and I would view it as broadly in
line with what one would expect with a very small downward
reduction in the path for unemployment and a very slight upward
change in the projection for inflation.
"So most participants in deciding on the path ... look at,
as our guidance says, how large is the gap between performance
of the labor market and that associated with our maximum
employment objective, how large is the gap between inflation and
our 2 percent objective, how fast will those gaps change.
"And you see in the projections very modest reductions in
the size of those gaps, and modest ... very small change of a
slightly faster pace at which those gaps would change. I would
describe the change in the projections both for the economy and
the path of rates as quite modest."
ON 'CONSIDERABLE TIME' AND ECONOMIC DATA
"The outlook hasn't changed that much from June, and the
committee felt comfortable with this characterization ...
I want to emphasize that there is no mechanical
interpretation for what the term 'considerable time' means. As
I've said repeatedly, the decisions that the committee makes
about what is the appropriate time to begin to raise its target
for the federal funds rate will be data-dependent ...
If the pace of progress in achieving our goals were to
quicken, if it were to accelerate, it is likely the committee
would begin raising its target for the federal funds rate sooner
than is now anticipated, and might then raise the federal funds
rate at a faster rate. And the opposite is also true, if the
projections were to change ....
I think it would not be accurate to describe the committee's
guidance about the timing of the federal funds rate and when it
will move above zero as being calendar-based ... I know
'considerable time' sounds like it's a calendar-concept but it
is highly conditional and it's linked to the committee's
assessment of the economy."
ON REINVESTMENTS, SHRINKING FED'S BALANCE SHEET
"I think the committee would like to feel that it has
successfully begun the normalization process and that we are
successfully communicating with markets about how that process
will be playing out over time. And I think when the committee is
comfortable that that process is established, is working well
and we're comfortable with the outlook, that they will begin the
process of ceasing or possibly tapering but eventually ceasing
reinvestments.
We've said that we will try to shrink our balance sheet to
the lowest levels consistent with the efficient and effective
implementation of policy. It could take to the end of the decade
to achieve those levels."
ON GAP BETWEEN FED AND MARKET VIEWS FOR RATE-HIKE TIMING
"I don't frankly think it's completely clear that there is a
gap. There are different views on whether such a gap exists. To
the extent that there is a gap, one reason for it could be that
markets and participants have different views on the evolution
of economic conditions."
"It is important for market participants to understand what
our likely response or reaction is to the data, and our job is
to try to communicate as clearly as we can the way in which our
policy stance will depend on the data, and I promise to try to
do that."
ON FEDERAL OPEN MARKET COMMITTEE'S RATE PROJECTIONS
"Although FOMC participants provide a number of explanations
for the federal funds rate running below its longer run normal
level at (the end of 2016), many cite the residual effects of
the financial crisis, which although slowly diminishing, are
likely to continue to restrain household spending, constrain
credit availability and depress expectations for future growth
and output and incomes.
"As these factors dissipate further most participants expect
the federal funds rate to move close to its longer run normal
level by the end of 2017. Let me reiterate, however, that the
committee's expectations for the path of the federal funds rate
are contingent on the economic outlook."
ON PART-TIME WORKERS
"There are still too many people who want jobs but cannot
find them. Too many who are working part time but would prefer
full time work. And too many who are not searching for a job but
would be if the labor market was stronger. As noted in the FOMC
(Federal Open Market Committee) statement, a range of labor
market indicators suggests that there remains significant
underutilization of labor resources. The committee continues to
see sufficient underlying strength in the economy to support
ongoing improvement in the labor market.
Indicators of spending and production for the third quarter
suggest that economic activity is expanding at a moderate pace,
and the committee continues to expect a moderate pace of growth
going forward."
ON FED FUNDS RATE RANGE
"The FOMC now anticipates that it will continue to establish
a target range, rather than a single point, for the federal
funds rate when normalization begins. The dots ... now show for
each participant the midpoint for this target range."
(Compiled by Lucia Mutikani, Ann Saphir, Jonathan Spicer and
Anna Yukhananov)