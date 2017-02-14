WASHINGTON Feb 14 The following are highlights
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's semiannual testimony on
the U.S. economy and monetary policy as prepared for delivery on
Tuesday to the Senate Banking Committee.
ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
My colleagues on the FOMC and I expect the economy to continue
to expand at a moderate pace, with the job market strengthening
somewhat further and inflation gradually rising to 2 percent.
ON UPCOMING POLICY MEETINGS
At our upcoming meetings, the Committee will evaluate whether
employment and inflation are continuing to evolve in line with
these expectations, in which case a further adjustment of the
federal funds rate would likely be appropriate.
ON UNCERTAINTY
As always, considerable uncertainty attends the economic
outlook. Among the sources of uncertainty are possible changes
in U.S. fiscal and other policies, the future path of
productivity growth, and developments abroad.
ON THE DANGER OF WAITING TO LONG TO TIGHTEN
As I noted on previous occasions, waiting too long to remove
accommodation would be unwise, potentially requiring the FOMC to
eventually raise rates rapidly, which could risk disrupting
financial markets and pushing the economy into recession.
ON FISCAL POLICY AND THE FED
The economic outlook is uncertain, and monetary policy is not on
a preset course. FOMC participants will adjust their assessments
of the appropriate path for the federal funds rate in response
to changes to the economic outlook and associated risks as
informed by incoming data. Also, changes in fiscal policy or
other economic policies could potentially affect the economic
outlook. Of course, it is too early to know what policy changes
will be put in place or how their economic effects will unfold.
FISCAL POLICY AND LONG-TERM GROWTH
While it is not my intention to opine on specific tax or
spending proposals, I would point to the importance of improving
the pace of longer-run economic growth and raising American
living standards with policies aimed at improving productivity.
I would also hope that fiscal policy changes will be consistent
with putting U.S. fiscal accounts on a sustainable trajectory.
ON JOBS
The unemployment rate, which stood at 4.8 percent in January, is
more than 5 percentage points lower than where it stood at its
peak in 2010 and is now in line with the median of the Federal
Open Market Committee (FOMC) participants' estimates of its
longer-run normal level. A broader measure of labor
underutilization, which includes those marginally attached to
the labor force and people who are working part time but would
like a full-time job, has also continued to improve over the
past year. In addition, the pace of wage growth has picked up
relative to its pace of a few years ago, a further indication
that the job market is tightening.
ON INVESTMENT
Business investment was relatively soft for much of last year,
though it posted some larger gains toward the end of the year in
part reflecting an apparent end to the sharp declines in
spending on drilling and mining structures; moreover, business
sentiment has noticeably improved in the past few months.
ON INFLATION
It is reassuring that while market-based measures of inflation
compensation remain low, they have risen from the very low
levels they reached during the latter part of 2015 and first
half of 2016. Meanwhile, most survey measures of longer-term
inflation expectations have changed little, on balance, in
recent months.