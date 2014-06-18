WASHINGTON, June 18 The following are highlights
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's press conference on
Wednesday following the end of the U.S. central bank's June
17-18 monetary policy meeting.
ON GROWTH PROJECTIONS
The FOMC's 2014 GDP projection is "down notably from the
March projections largely because of the unexpected contraction
in the first quarter. Over the next two years, the projections
for real GDP growth remain somewhat above the estimates of
longer-run normal growth."
ON REMOVING POLICY ACCOMMODATION
"Further, once we begin to remove policy accommodation, it's
the Committee's current assessment that even after employment
and inflation are near mandate-consistent levels, economic
conditions may, for some time, warrant keeping the target
federal funds rate below levels the Committee views as normal in
the long run.
This guidance is consistent with the paths for appropriate
policy as reported in the participants' projections, which show
the federal funds rate for most participants remaining well
below longer-run normal values at the end of 2016."
YELLEN ON FED HOLDINGS KEEPING RATES LOW
"These sizeable and still increasing (debt and securities)
holdings will continue to put downward pressure on longer-term
interest rates, support mortgage markets, and make financial
conditions more accommodative, helping to support job creation
and a return of inflation to the Committee's objective."
ON CONTINUED TAPER
"If incoming information broadly supports the Committee's
expectation of ongoing improvement in labor markets, and
inflation moving back over time to its longer-run objective, the
Committee will likely continue to reduce the pace of asset
purchases in measured steps in future meetings."
ON TIMING OF RATE HIKES
"The Committee's expectation for the path of the federal
funds rate target is contingent on the economic outlook. If the
economy proves to be stronger than anticipated by the Committee,
resulting in a more rapid convergence of employment and
inflation to the FOMC's objectives, then increases in the
federal funds rate target are likely to occur sooner and to be
more rapid than currently envisaged. Conversely, if economic
performance disappoints, resulting in larger and more persistent
deviations from the Committee's objectives, then increases in
the federal funds rate target are likely to take place later and
to be more gradual."
"So what I want to say, the guidance that I want to give you
is that there is no mechanical formula whatsoever for what a
'considerable time' means. The answer as to what it means is: it
depends. It depends on how the economy progresses ... There is
no mechanical formula."
ON POLICY TOOLS
"The Committee is confident that it has the tools it needs
to raise short-term interest rates when it becomes appropriate
to do so and to control the level of short-term interest rates
thereafter, even though the Federal Reserve will continue to
have a very large balance sheet for some time."
ON LOWER NEUTRAL FED FUNDS RATE, FOMC PROJECTIONS
"You do see a very slight decline this time in the
Committee's longer-term normal rate of interest projections. I
would caution you, however, we've had turnover in the Committee
- two new participants who joined and are submitting projections
and two who departed - and that can create changes in the
projections, small changes that are difficult to interpret.
But I think it's fair to say there has been a slight
decline. The most likely reason for that is there has been some
slight decline ... of projections pertaining to longer-term
growth."
ON MARKETS, INTEREST RATES PATH
"I don't know whether a number of reasons have been cited
for what we are seeing in the marketplace. I don't know if
over-confidence or complacency is one of those reasons. But I
guess I would say it is important, as I emphasized in my opening
statement, for market participants to recognize that there is
uncertainty about what the path of interest rates, short-term
rates, will be, and that's necessary because there's uncertainty
about what the path of the economy will be."
ON INFLATION
"So I think recent readings on, for example, the CPI index,
have been a bit on the high side, but I think it's - the data we
are seeing is noisy. I think it's important to remember that,
broadly speaking, inflation is evolving in line with the
Committee's expectations. The Committee has expected a gradual
return in inflation towards its 2 percent objective, and I think
the recent evidence we have seen ... suggests that we are moving
back gradually over time to our 2 percent objective, and I see
things roughly in line with where we expected inflation to be."
ON MARKET VOLATILITY
"Well, I mean, I'd start by saying that volatility, both
actual and expected, in markets is at low levels. The FOMC has
no target for what the right level of volatility should be. But
to the extent that low levels of volatility may induce
risk-taking behavior that, for example, entails excessive
buildup in leverage or maturity extension, things that can pose
risks to financial stability later on, that is a concern to me
and to the Committee."
ON CREDIT
"My own assessment is that credit is broadly available in
the economy. But there are some exceptions ... I think banks at
this point are reluctant to lend to borrowers with lower FICO
scores."
ON WHETHER CONFIDENT ABOUT ABOVE-TREND GROWTH
"I suppose the answer is no because there is uncertainty.
But I think there are many good reasons why we should see a
period of sustained growth in excess of the economy's potential.
We have a highly accommodative monetary policy, we have
diminishing fiscal drag, we have easing credit conditions, we
have households who are becoming more comfortable with their
debt levels and more able to service that debt, an improving job
market. We have rising home prices and rising equity prices and
an improving global economy, at least in my estimation."
ON EXIT PACKAGE
"We've not yet reached - we've made quite a lot of progress
in our discussion, but we've not yet reached - conclusions about
that or other aspects of our package. There are a couple of
things Chairman Bernanke indicated in contrast to our 2011
principles - that we would be very unlikely to sell
mortgage-backed securities - and that remains the case."
ON TOLERANCE FOR HIGH INFLATION
"The Committee has emphasized that we have a 2 percent
objective, as a longer-term matter, for PCE inflation and we
would not willingly see a prolonged period in which inflation
persistently runs below our objective or above our objective,
and that remains true. So that hasn't changed at all in terms of
the Committee's tolerance for permanent deviations from our
objective."
ON EXIT TOOLS
"We have a number of tools that we can deploy as we move to
normalize policy, interest on excess reserves, our overnight RRP
facility, term repurchase agreements with the markets, our term
deposit facility, and exactly how to deploy that set of tools to
meet our objective of raising the general level of short-term
rates when the time becomes appropriate and how best to
communicate to the public and to markets how we're conducting
policy and what our objectives are, those are things we're
discussing and hopefully we will be able to come back with a
full description, or let's think of it as a revised set of exit
principles, later this year."
ON OVERSHOOTING INFLATION TARGET, DUAL MANDATE
"Inflation continues to run well below our objective, and
we're still some ways away from maximum employment. And for the
moment, I don't see any trade-off whatsoever in achieving our
two objectives. They both call for the same policy, namely, a
highly accommodative monetary policy.
So, at best, overshooting of inflation, or the thought that
we will reach our inflation objective before we've attained
maximum employment, I suppose I would see is at most a risk we
could face somewhere down the road."
ON HIGH-YIELD BONDS
"High-yield bonds have certainly caught our attention. There
is some evidence of reach-for-yield behavior. That's one of the
reasons I mentioned that this environment of low volatility is
very much on my radar screen and would be a concern to me if it
prompted an increase in leverage or other kinds of risk-taking
behavior that could unwind in a sharp way and provoke a sharp,
for example, jump in interest rates."
ON WAGE GROWTH
"As the labor market begins to tighten, we will see wage
growth pick up some to the point where real wage growth - where
compensation or nominal wages - are rising more rapidly than
inflation, so households are getting a real increase in their
take-home pay ... while that might be signs of a tighter labor
market, within limits it's not a threat to inflation because
consistent with the level of inflation we have for our 2 percent
inflation objective, we could see wages growing at a ...
somewhat more rapid rate and, indeed, that would be part of my
forecast of what we would see as the labor market picks up."
If we were to fail to see that, frankly, I would worry about
downside risk to consumer spending."
ON EXIT FEE FOR BOND MUTUAL FUNDS
"I am not aware of any discussion of that topic inside the
Federal Reserve, and my understanding is that that is a matter
that is under the purview of the SEC."
(Compiled by Jonathan Spicer, Lucia Mutikani, Anna Yukhananov,
Lisa Lambert and Moriah Costa; Editing by Paul Simao)