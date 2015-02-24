WASHINGTON Feb 24 The following are highlights from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer session on Tuesday before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.

ON BANKS' LIVING WILLS

"We have worked closely with the FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) to give guidance to the largest firms on what we want to see, what changes we want to see in their living wills. There are significant changes we have asked for, some pertain to their legal structure, the ability of critical operations that support an entire organization to remain available to the firm in a situation of distress. We agreed with the FDIC on what we want to see, we are working with the firms to make sure they understand what we expect. We expect to see resubmission of these plans by July of 2015."

ON CYBER SECURITY CONCERNS

"It's on ... the top of the list of concerns that we have about the financial system, about the problems facing financial organizations. And I would include the Federal Reserve in that too ... given the importance of our own systems to the functioning of the payments system of the U.S. and global economy ... The Fed is addressing "ever-escalating threats to our operations."

"It is a larger problem and this is one where cooperation is needed among card systems, retailers, and others involved in the financial system, and conceivably legislation might be needed in this area."

ON U-6 UNEMPLOYMENT

"(The U-6 measure of unemployment) is a much broader indicator of underemployment or unemployment in the U.S. economy ... It definitely shows a less rosy picture than U-3 or the 5.7 percent number and I did mention that we don't at this point, in spite of the fact that the unemployment rate has come down, don't feel that we've achieved so-called maximum employment in part for these very reasons ... Labor force participation has come down ... I don't expect it to move up over time, but I do think a portion of the depressed labor force participation does reflect cyclical weakness in that in a stronger job market more people would enter."

ON HOUSING MARKET

"The housing market has not recovered in the way that I would have anticipated. It's been very slowly improving, but household formation has been extremely low in the United States. It's hard to tell, you have many young people living with their families still. It's hard to tell whether that's because of student debt or because of a weak job market. My guess is as the economy continues to improve we will see an improvement in household formation. Many young people may decide that they prefer to rent rather than buy homes. That will give rise to a boost in multifamily construction, even if not so much to single-family construction."

ON FISCAL POLICY

"I also worry that if we were to again be hit by an adverse shock that there's not much scope to use fiscal policy ... Were another negative shock to come along it's questionable how much scope we would now have to put in place, even on a temporary multi-year basis, expansionary fiscal policy. And I think it's important to deal with these issues, for the Congress to do so."

ON DODD-FRANK FINANCIAL REFORM LAW

"I personally, and the Fed board, consider Dodd-Frank to be a very important piece of regulation. I am not seeking in any way to alter Dodd-Frank at this time."

ON FED'S BALANCE SHEET

"With respect to our balance sheet let me say that we do stress-test it and we have issued some reports and papers where we describe what stress tests would look like when there are interest rates shocks, how that would affect our balance sheet and path of remittances ...

"One of the principles of our normalization plans is that we want to wind down our balance sheet in an orderly, gradual and predictable way, and we have decided to use as our main tool of policy when the time comes for normalization something that is much more familiar both to us and to markets, and that is variations in short-term interest rates ... we want to proceed in that way that's familiar to us, familiar to market participants and the public and to let our balance sheet play a passive role to gradually diminish in size mainly through ending reinvestment of maturing principle."

ON GLOBAL ECONOMY

"Growth in Europe has been very slow. Growth in China is slowing. The huge decline we've seen in oil prices has had repercussions all over the globe, in some areas very positive, in other areas negative. It effects our outlook these developments both through trade flows and through developments in financial markets ... Factoring all of those things into account ... we still think that the risks for the U.S. outlook are nearly balanced."

ON RISK OF RAISING RATES TOO SOON

"If the Fed were to raise rates too soon, we would risk undermining a recovery that is really just taking hold and is really succeeding in improving the labor market. I don't think we are back to attaining yet the conditions I would associate with maximum employment or normal labor market conditions. Things have improved notably, but we are not there yet.

"In addition, inflation is running well below our 2 percent objective. While we think a significant reason for that is because of transitory factors, most importantly the decline we have seen in energy prices, we are committed to our 2 percent objective. Before raising rates we will want to feel confident that the recovery will continue and that inflation is moving up over time. There are also risks of waiting too long to remove accommodation. We have to be forward-looking. As the labor market tightens, wage growth and inflation can pick up to the point we would overshoot our inflation objective and conceivably there could be financial stability risks and we want to be attentive to those as well. So this is a balancing of costs and risks that we are trying to make in a deliberate and thoughtful way."

ON WAGES AND INFLATION

"Wages tend to be a lagging indicator of improvement in the labor market. We have seen improvement, and if we continue to see improvement it would add to my confidence, especially as the impact of oil prices diminishes over time, that inflation will move back up.

"I don't see any evidence of that (inflation heading above 2 percent) ... we need to be forward looking ... We do see that the labor market is improving and we are getting closer to our goal of maximum employment. It's important to remember that monetary policy is highly accommodative."

ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"There is reason I think to feel good about the economic outlook. Households ... are in better financial condition than they were, the jobs situation is improving, and even though wages haven't been rising in real terms very rapidly, there are more hours of work and more jobs, so household income is improving. Lower oil prices are boosting household income ..."

ON REASONS FOR EVENTUAL RATE HIKE

"When we begin to raise our target for the federal funds rate it will be because we are confident about the recovery, and we are reasonably confident that inflation will move back to our 2-percent objective over time ... We would not be attempting to somehow boot strap an improvement in the economy that is purely occurring from a confidence effect that is coming from our raising rates."

ON CURRENCY MANIPULATION

"Currency manipulation that is undertaken in order to alter the competitive landscape and give one country an advantage in international trade is inappropriate and needs to be addressed. That said, there are many factors that influence the value of currencies including differences in economic growth and capital flows. Monetary policy is a factor that can have an impact on currencies.

"I would really be concerned by a regime that would introduce sanctions for currency manipulation into trade agreements when it could be the case that it would hamper or even hobble monetary policy. Monetary policy we have undertaken at the Federal Reserve over the last number of years has been designed for valid domestic objectives of prices stability, maximum employment. We have undertaken monetary policy in order to achieve those objectives and that certainly is not currency manipulation."

ON REVIEW PROCESS FOR BANK SUPERVISION

"In the aftermath of the hearings that were held here and the allegations that were raised about the New York Fed, we have undertaken an internal review and that is in process .... we want to make sure that dissident voices are heard and that dissident views can reach the highest levels for consideration ... The review includes the New York Fed, but other reserve banks that are also involved in large bank supervision, because avoiding group-think and making sure that dissident views can be heard at the highest levels is really critical to sound supervision. We've also asked the inspector general to undertake his own independent review. These are in process and I expect them to be completed this year."

ON POSSIBLE RESTRUCTURING OF FOMC

"The current structure of the FOMC and the voting structure was decided on by Congress a long time ago after weighing a whole variety of considerations about the need for control in Washington and the importance of regional representation. It's of course something that Congress could, if it wished, revisit. But I would say that it's worked very well."

"The structure of the Federal Reserve reflects choices that were hammered out a hundred years ago. I think the current structure works well, and so I wouldn't recommend changes."

ON INFLATION MARKER FOR RATE HIKE

"Before beginning to raise rates the committee needs to be reasonably confident that over the medium-term inflation will move up toward its 2-percent objective. I don't want to set down any single criterion that is necessary for that to occur. The committee does look at wage growth. We have not yet seen - there are perhaps hints - but we have not yet seen any significant pick-up in wage growth."

ON 'AUDIT THE FED' EFFORT

"I want to be completely clear that I strongly oppose 'Audit the Fed' ... 'Audit the Fed' is a bill that would politicize monetary policy, would bring short-term political pressures to bear on the Fed. In terms of openness about our financial accounts, we are extensively audited."

"In the early '70s, when inflation built and became an endemic problem in the U.S. economy, history suggests that there was political pressure on the Fed that interfered with its decision-making ... I really wonder whether or not the (Paul) Volcker-led Fed would have had the courage to take the hard decisions necessary to bring down inflation and get that finally under control ... I wonder if that would have happened with GAO (Government Accountability Office) reviews in real time of monetary policy decision-making."

ON CHAINING FED TO POLICY RULE

"I'm not a proponent of chaining the Federal Open Market Committee in its decision-making to any rule whatsoever. But monetary policy needs to take account of a wide range of factors, some of which are unusual and require special attention, and that's true even outside times of financial crisis."

ON WAGE GROWTH

"The fact that wage growth has not picked up much during this recovery, I take it to be another signal that although the labor market is improving we have further to go to promote full recovery." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, Ann Saphir in San Francisco and Lucia Mutikani in Washington; Editing by Paul Simao)