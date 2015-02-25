WASHINGTON Feb 25 The following are highlights
from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer
session on Wednesday before the U.S. House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee, where she delivered the central
bank's semi-annual monetary policy report to Congress.
ON FISCAL POLICY
"In the early years after the financial crisis, fiscal
policy provided considerable support to the recovery. At this
point, I think fiscal policy is rather neutral."
ON 'NEW NORMAL' ECONOMY
"Only now are we approaching what I would call ... full
employment, or operating at potential."
"I think we don't yet know what the 'new normal' is in terms
of what will be the levels of GDP growth over long periods of
time ... Productivity growth has also been very slow, and that
would be a very depressing aspect if that turns out to be the
'new normal.'"
ON WAGE INCREASES
"In a stronger job market where firms find it more difficult
to hire the kind of workers they want, you should expect to see
more upward pressure on wages, and in that sense hopefully it is
a good sign that the economy and labor market are improving."
ON FINANCIAL STABILITY
"I believe the financial system is much safer. There is
twice as much high-quality capital among the largest firms now
than there was before the crisis ... I'm not going to say that
the last step has been taken in the process of dealing with
this, there is more on the drawing board."
ON INEQUALITY
"I believe that it (income inequality) is a problem that
everyone in this room should be concerned about."
"I am not making political statements. I am discussing a
significant problem that faces America ... I didn't offer any
policy recommendations whatsoever in that speech (in October)."
ON INFLATION
"We think that inflation is going to move lower before it
moves higher for exactly the reasons you cited: import prices
have been falling in part because of the dollar, and declining
oil prices have had a very major influence ... We do think that
the effects of these factors will be transitory and, especially
with an improving labor market, that we expect inflation over
the medium-term, the next two or three years, to move up to our
2 percent target."
ON ARBITRARY DESIGNATION OF SYSTEMIC FINANCIAL FIRMS
"Wherever you draw the line, there will be a kind of
arbitrariness that's associated with it. If you drew it at $200
billion, I'd still say that those $200 billion firms are
different than the very largest financial institutions, and we
would still want the flexibility to be able to impose different
requirements on those firms."
ON ACCOMMODATION AFTER INTEREST RATES LIFT-OFF
"Even when the time comes to begin to raise our target for
short-term interest rates, we will continue to provide a great
deal of support for the economy and make sure that we will
continue to see a good job market that continues to improve over
time."
ON ALLEGATIONS SHE FAVORS LIBERAL GROUPS
"We meet with a wide range of groups ... I think it is a
complete mischaracterization of our meeting schedules."
ON BANKS' 'LIVING WILLS'
"We are working with the firms to make sure that by July of
this year, when they make their next submissions, that we see
very meaningful improvements. And I will say that in some of the
largest firms we have seen very meaningful steps toward reducing
the number of legal entities along the lines that we have
suggested. If we do not see the kind of progress ... that we
have told these firms that we expect to find, their submissions
are not credible."
ON PHYSICAL COMMODITIES
"The Fed is engaged in a very careful review of the
activities that we have permitted along these lines, and with
respect to the concerns they raise about safety and soundness,
we are likely to propose new rules during this year."
ON FED INDEPENDENCE
"The Federal Reserve is independent. I do not discuss
monetary policy or actions that we are going to take with the
(Treasury) secretary or with the executive branch. We confer
about the economy and the financial system on a regular basis.
We participate jointly in many international meetings including
those of the G7 and G20 and we confer on matters that are coming
before those groups ....
"I do also want to say that it is obviously critically
important that the Federal Reserve be accountable to Congress.
We are accountable to Congress. I personally and the Federal
Reserve as an institution seek to provide all of the input that
Congress needs for appropriate oversight."
