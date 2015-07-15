WASHINGTON, July 15 The following are highlights
of Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's question-and-answer
session on Wednesday before the U.S. House Financial Services
Committee, where she delivered the central bank's semi-annual
monetary policy report to Congress.
YELLEN ON HOW THE ECONOMY NOW "NEEDS" HIGHER RATES:
"I would say ... our economy is in a much beter state. Low
interest rates have facilitated it, and a decision on our part
to raise rates will say, 'No, the economy doesn't stink.' We're
close to where we want to be, and we now think the economy can
not only tolerate but needs higher rates. So there have been
headwinds, and we've tried to use monetary policy to overcome
them."
YELLEN ON COMMUNITY BANKS:
"Community banks are really vital to local economies. It is
something we are very focused on at the Federal Reserve. We want
to see community banks thrive and know that for many different
reasons, this is a very difficult environment for community
banks.
"The slow pace of economic growth and recovery that we have
had, the low interest environment is squeezing their margins and
the regulatory burdens that they face have been really quite
high and they're struggling with it.
"We are looking at the way that we supervise community banks
to do everything within our power to reduce the regulatory
burdens and I could give you a list of things that we are doing
to try to minimize the burden- more offsite exams, more special
tailoring of our exams to the risk profile of the banks."
YELLEN ON CONSEQUENCES OF GROWING FEDERAL DEBT:
"In the years ahead if deficits aren't addressed and become
very large they will put pressure on the economy that - not
right now, but in future years - likely will cause us to have
higher levels of interest rates than we otherwise would have,
diminished levels of investment and productivity growth in this
economy. We will have to offset those forces by having a tighter
monetary policy. But we're not in that situation now."
YELLEN ON LONG-TERM OUTLOOK FOR NATION'S DEBT:
"Like my predecessor, I believe the nation faces a very
serious debt problem in the years ahead. At the moment... mainly
because of congressional actions and those by the administration
(we) have succeeded in lowering deficits to the point where over
the next several years the debt-to-GDP ratio is stable. But over
time, under CBO projections as the population ages and
especially as health-care costs rise above trend, as has been
historically typical, the country will face an unsustainable
debt path in which the debt-to-GDP ratio rises. That requires
further action - that's mainly related to retirement programs,
to Social Security and even more importantly, to Medicare and
health care cost trends.
"We've known about this for decades and there remains a need
for action on this front."
YELLEN ON PUERTO RICO:
"This isn't a matter in which I have an opinion. It's
something the Federal Reserve can't and shouldn't be involved
in. I think it's appropriate for Congress to consider what's
best to do in this case.
What we have been doing is obviously monitoring developments
in Puerto Rico, which economically are very difficult. We are
looking to see, are there risks that are being transmitted to
the broader municipal market and we are not seeing signs of
contagion."
YELLEN ON FOMC'S ROLE IN INVESTIGATION OF LEAK:
"We've said that we plan to give (the documents) to you as
soon as we're able to do so and not compromise an open criminal
investigation. We want to see this investigation succeed.
"The FOMC has in place a clear set of rules for their part
to be followed when there are allegations of a leak. They call
for a review of the incident by the general counsel and the FOMC
secretary who have described to you how that review took place.
"Before his review was complete he (the general counsel) was
informed by the IG that the IG had undertaken his own
investigation and therefore the IG was already looking at it
before it was necessary for him to make a decision... The IG was
already involved."
YELLEN ON INTEREST RATES:
We are not going to raise rates if we think it is going to
tip the economy into a recession. We will raise rates because we
believe the economy is strong enough that it is appropriate to
have higher rates to meet the objectives that have been assigned
by Congress.
YELLEN ON LABOR MARKET PROGRESS, 'TENTATIVE' WAGE GROWTH:
"Monetary policy has been aimed at trying to achieve a
strong recovery in the job market. And while we are not there
yet, I believe we've made substantial progress. As the economy
improves and the labor market gets stronger, I would expect to
see the growth of wages pick up over time, and at this point I
think we're seeing at least some first tentative signs that wage
growth is increasing."
YELLEN ON SYSTEMICALLY IMPORTANT FINANCIAL INSTITUTION
(SIFI) DESIGNATION:
"FSOC reviews every single year, the designations of firms
and considers whether or not they are appropriate or if they are
no longer appropriate. And firms that are designated are given
very detailed material to enable them to understand the basis of
the designation."
YELLEN ON WAITING LONGER TO HIKE RATES:
"If we wait longer (to raise rates) it certainly could mean
that when we begin to raise rates we might have to do so more
rapidly. So an advantage to beginning a little bit earlier is
that we might have a more gradual path of rate increases."
YELLEN: NO DECISION ON TIMING OF RATE HIKE:
"We have no judgment at this point about the appropriate
date to raise the federal funds rate. Our judgment about this
will depend on the unfolding economic developments and how they
affect our forecasts."
YELLEN ON EFFECTS OF GREECE, OTHER INTERNATIONAL
DEVELOPMENTS:
"Of course we continue to watch these global developments
unfold and we will in the coming months. Were we to judge that
these developments did create substantial risks or were changing
the outlook in some notable way, then the change in the outlook
is something that would affect monetary policy."
YELLEN ON PROBE INTO OCT. 15, 2014 MARKET MOVES:
"We just don't have a conclusion on what happened in the
Treasury market at this point. Regulation could have contributed
in some way to this, but there are many other things going on as
well."
YELLEN ON INCOME INEQUALITY:
"The predatory pricing, rising inequality...the impact it
has on African Americans and disadvantaged groups is something
that greatly concerns me and I think it is of tremendous concern
to all Americans...
"We are responsible for supervision of financial
institutions to make sure that they adhere to fair lending
practices and we test regularly in our consumer compliance exams
to make sure that the firms that we supervise are abiding by
Congress's rule pertaining to equal credit opportunity and to
make sure that there are no unfair credit practices that are
being directed toward minorities or toward any Americans..."
"We don't have the tools to be able to address the
structural unemployment across groups, but a stronger economy
generally really does tend to be beneficial to all Americans and
that's what we are working towards."
YELLEN ON WHETHER DODD-FRANK ENSHRINED 'TOO BIG TO FAIL':
I don't believe that Dodd-Frank enshrined 'too big to fail.'
First of all, it directed us to increase the safety and
soundness of financial institutions, and particularly those that
are most systemic. So it gave us tools to raise capital and
liquidity, to impose capital surcharges on those firms it would
deem most systemic, to use stress-testing as a methodology, to
make these firms much less likely to fail, and the amount of
capital and liquidity has increased massively since the crisis.
YELLEN ON RESISTANCE TO RULES-BASED MONETARY POLICY:
"I don't agree that a rules-based policy is a better way to
go. There's not a single central bank in the world that follows
a rule that would rely on only two variables."
"I think we need a systematic policy. But I would strongly
resist agreeing to follow any rule where the stance of monetary
policy depends on only the current readings of two economic
variables, which is what your reference rule relies on."
(Compiled by Jonathan Spicer, Elvina Nawaguna and Megan
Cassella; Editing by Andrea Ricci)