By Howard Schneider
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 7 A quarter of U.S. families
feel they are under economic stress as the aftershock of the
Great Recession continues to drag down living standards and
prompt consumers to hold off on major purchases and life
decisions, according to a new Federal Reserve report released on
Thursday.
The Fed commissioned its first large-scale online survey of
household finances last year to try to better understand the
forces shaping consumer behavior - the risks families feel they
face and their perceptions of how they are doing economically.
More than 60 percent of the 4,100 respondents polled
nationally last fall said they were either "doing okay" or
"living comfortably," a solid majority, according to the survey.
But it also uncovered lingering effects of the sharpest
economic downturn since the Great Depression.
The findings may help explain the choppy pace of recovery in
areas like consumer spending, as well as the slow rebound in the
housing market: 42 percent of respondents reported delaying
major purchases because of the recession, and 18 percent delayed
"what they considered to be a major life decision."
The slow pace of new household formation has been one of the
factors thought to be behind the slow housing recovery.
On a broader level, a third of the respondents said they
were "somewhat worse off or much worse off financially than they
had been five years ago," an indication of the scope of the
2007-2009 economic crisis and recession in the United States.
More than half of those surveyed said they had dipped into
their savings as a result of the recession, and more than a
third reported "going without some form of medical care" for
financial reasons.
The Fed monitors less tangible indicators like consumer
confidence to help inform its policy debates. Its Survey of
Household Economics and Decision Making was meant to deepen the
central bank's understanding of how households perceived their
financial situation.
"Large-scale financial strain at the household level
ultimately fed into broader economic challenges for the country,
and the completion of the national recovery will ultimately be,
in part, a reflection of the well-being of households and
consumers," the Fed wrote in an executive summary of the
findings.
"Because households' finances can change at a rapid pace and
new opportunities and risks may emerge, such recovery can be
complex to monitor."
Overall, the Fed concluded there was "overall reason for
optimism," with so many families feeling they are doing okay and
large numbers expecting progress in the form of things like
rising home prices in the future.
However, "economic challenges remain for a significant
portion of the population," according to the survey, which was
designed by Fed staff and conducted by online research firm GfK.
A follow-up survey is planned for this year.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)