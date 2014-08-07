(Adds details from survey, context)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Aug 7 A quarter of U.S. families
feel they are under economic stress due to the aftershock of the
Great Recession and most do not expect their wages to increase
in the next year, according to a new Federal Reserve study
released on Thursday.
In its first large-scale study of household finances, the
U.S. central bank uncovered lingering effects of the sharpest
economic downturn since the Great Depression, with 42 percent of
respondents saying they had delayed major purchases and 18
percent saying they put off a major life decision, including
buying a home or getting married, due to the crisis.
Thirty-six percent said they now planned to retire later,
according to the online survey.
In a finding that could figure into the Fed's monetary
policy debate, three-fourths of households said they expected
their incomes to be the same or lower over the next year.
If true, it could mean the economy is far from generating
the sort of strong wage growth that Fed Chair Janet Yellen and
other policymakers say they hope to see before raising interest
rates.
The Fed commissioned the survey, which was conducted last
fall and weighted to be nationally representative, to try to
better understand the forces shaping consumer behavior - the
risks families feel they face and their perceptions of how they
are doing economically.
It found more than 60 percent of the 4,100 respondents said
they were either "doing okay" or "living comfortably," while a
third said they were "somewhat worse off or much worse off
financially than they had been five years ago."
The findings may help explain the choppy pace of recovery in
areas like consumer spending, as well as the slow rebound in the
housing market since the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
More than half of those surveyed said they had dipped into
their savings as a result of the recession, and more than a
third reported "going without some form of medical care" for
financial reasons.
The Fed monitors less tangible indicators like consumer
confidence to inform its policy debates. The Fed's Survey of
Household Economics and Decision Making was meant to deepen the
central bank's understanding of how households perceived their
financial situation.
"Large-scale financial strain at the household level
ultimately fed into broader economic challenges for the country,
and the completion of the national recovery will ultimately be,
in part, a reflection of the well-being of households and
consumers," the Fed wrote in an executive summary of the
findings.
"Economic challenges remain for a significant portion of the
population," according to the survey, which was designed by Fed
staff and conducted by online research firm GfK.
A follow-up survey is planned for this year.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)