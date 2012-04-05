(Adds more details from Fed statement)
WASHINGTON, April 5 The Federal Reserve took
steps to encourage banks to turn more of their foreclosed homes
into rental properties in new policy guidelines issued on
Thursday that could help lessen the flood of distressed property
sales that is depressing prices.
"Banking organizations should make good-faith efforts to
dispose of foreclosed properties," the Fed said in a six-page
policy statement.
But it said that given "extraordinary market conditions that
currently prevail," renting out surrendered properties falls in
line with its regulations.
Many at the Fed have argued that converting more
single-family homes into rentals could curb declines in home
prices that have fallen more than 30 percent from their peak in
2006.
The central bank issued a policy paper to Congress earlier
this year and suggested lenders jump into the rental market as a
way to reduce their losses on foreclosed properties, an approach
that would also help shore up the housing market and meet the
growing demand for rentals.
"The continued inflow of new real estate owned properties to
the market -- expected to be millions more over the coming years
-- will continue to weigh on house prices for some time," the
Fed statement said.
The Fed cautioned that banks must always consider the
overall "costs, benefits, and risks of renting," and that full
documentation of a rental strategy is needed.
Banks are allowed to rent out a foreclosed property "without
having to demonstrate continuous active marketing of the
property provided that suitable policies and procedures are
followed."
Those banks using 50 or more properties as rentals need to
document how they are meeting supervisory standards, the Fed
said.
Despite the number of repossessed properties being rented,
the central bank reminded lenders must comply with federal,
state, and local statues, including keeping up with maintenance
codes and landlord-tennant laws.
Banks must carefully balance the demands of rehabilitation
and leasing, the Fed warned, and establish policies to ensure
the properties stay under standard maintenance codes.
If banks use property managers or outside agents to manage
the repossessed properties, the Fed said contracts and solid
track record are necessary.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn,)