WASHINGTON May 9 A top Federal Reserve official
said a recovery has taken root in the U.S. housing market but
that resolving uncertainty over mortgage regulations would make
the recovery stronger.
Six years after its far-reaching collapse, the housing
market started to turn the corner last year with prices rising,
inventory tightening and low interest rates enticing buyers.
"A sustained recovery in the housing market appears to be
under way," Elizabeth Duke, a board member at the Fed, said in a
speech on Thursday.
However, Duke said it still appeared that many borrowers
were having difficulty obtaining loans, and that uncertainty
over regulations was making lenders shy about granting
mortgages. She said it remained unclear whether much of that
uncertainty would be lifted anytime soon.
"The path to easier credit conditions is somewhat murky,"
Duke told the Housing Policy Executive Council in Washington.
Duke said lenders could grow more comfortable granting
mortgages as the broader economic recovery advances and as
banks' capacity to process loan applications catches up with the
recent increase in demand.
But regulations that force banks to repurchase some of the
defaulted loans they sell to government-sponsored mortgage
insurers also make them less likely to extend mortgages to
people with lower credit scores, Duke said.
She also said new regulations aimed at protecting borrowers
from abuses at the hands of banks could also restrain access to
credit.