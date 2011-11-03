(Repeats earlier story with no changes to text)
* Renewed focus on housing spotlights core problem
* Bernanke: buying mortgage debt "viable" option
* Growth of housing sector has beneficial spillovers
* 7.5 million households in foreclosure or delinquent
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Nov. 3 For the U.S. economy, it all
comes back to the housing market.
A fresh emphasis on healing the housing sector by officials
at the Federal Reserve, in the Obama administration and in
state capitals reflects the view that a healthier real estate
market would go a long way in strengthening the economy.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S.
central bank was considering buying more mortgage debt to jolt
the broader economy onto a more robust growth path.
"The housing sector is a very important sector," he said at
a news conference after a two-day policy meeting. "Problems in
that sector are a big reason why our economy's not recovering
more quickly."
Economists say the Fed could do well to target the housing
sector. For one, it is at the center of the economy's ills; for
another, homebuying can be a catalyst for a wide range of
consumer purchases from refrigerators to lawn furniture.
While many other sectors of the economy have found their
feet, housing continues to lag abysmally, held back by high
rates of foreclosure and homes that have dropped dramatically
in value.
Around 7.5 million U.S. households are either in
foreclosure or delinquent on their mortgage, and 11 million
homeowners owe more than their homes are worth.
The Obama administration and a leading housing regulator
announced plans last week to widen a program aimed at helping
so-called underwater borrowers refinance.
At the same time, state attorneys general are pressing for
a settlement with top banks over alleged foreclosure abuses
that could require the lenders to commit about $15 billion to
reduce principal for struggling homeowners and modify loans.
"Clearly, the housing sector is an obvious candidate for
policy intervention," Goldman Sachs economist Andrew Tilton
wrote in a recent note to clients.
WAKE UP CALL
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo caught some in financial
markets off guard by recommending in a speech on Oct. 20 that
the central bank expand its purchases of mortgage-backed
securities, reopening a debate many had thought closed.
His ideas drew quick support from two of the most
influential Fed officials -- Vice Chair Janet Yellen and New
York Fed President William Dudley -- and has resonated with
others.
But why housing, and why now? At just more than 2 percent
of U.S. gross domestic product -- down from 6 percent during
the housing boom -- residential investment isn't that big a
component of the $15 trillion U.S. economy.
However, Tilton and others believe housing "punches above
its weight" and generates enough momentum to be critical to
strong growth. "Housing might be special," Tilton concluded.
Housing has led the economy out of past recessions. It
creates jobs and is a catalyst for spending on goods and
services.
The sector is usually a key avenue for the transmission of
monetary policy but the drop in home values has locked many
Americans out of refinancing, while leading others to fear
taking the plunge by buying a home.
Coaxing mortgage rates a bit lower could lead potential
borrowers into the market. MBS purchases could directly lower
housing borrowing costs.
"Their actions are more effective when they target markets
that have wider spreads," said Joseph Gagnon, a former Fed
economist now at the Peterson Institute.
In September, the Fed resumed buying MBS to replace housing
debt that was rolling off its balance sheet. Adding to this
supply would be "a viable option" if circumstances were right,
Bernanke said, although he declined to specify what might spur
the Fed into action.
NOT UNIVERSALLY POPULAR
Another reason to spotlight housing may be timing. After
blaming Japan's natural disasters, Europe's debt woes, and a
spike in oil prices for the slow U.S. recovery, officials at
the U.S. central bank have come round to the view that there is
a more fundamental problem with the economy.
"I'd interpret the focus on housing as a result of the wake
up call they got this summer," JPMorgan economist Michael
Feroli said. "Each time we've been disappointed so far in this
expansion they have been saying 'temporary factors.' This
summer they finally realized that wasn't credible and took a
fresh look at the recovery."
Even so, any renewed expansion of Fed holdings with new MBS
will face opposition within the central bank.
Some top officials argued that the Fed's previous $1.25
trillion in MBS purchases blurred the line between monetary and
fiscal policy by targeting a specific sector. Those complaints
resonated more broadly, as well, and the Fed eventually decided
its ultimate goal would be to return to an all-Treasury
portfolio.