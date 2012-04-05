WASHINGTON, April 5 The Federal Reserve on
Thursday issued a policy reminder to banks that are turning
foreclosed homes into rentals, and outlined existing guidelines
which must be followed in dealing with the growing number of
distressed residential properties on the market.
"Banking organizations should make good-faith efforts to
dispose of foreclosed properties," the Fed said in a statement.
In light of "extraordinary market conditions," the Fed said that
renting out those surrendered properties falls in line with bank
regulations on bank-owned foreclosed properties.
Many at the Fed have said creating more single-family rental
properties could possibly curb declines in home prices that have
fallen more than 30 percent from their peak in 2006. The Fed has
also said lenders jumping into the rental market could reduce
losses on foreclosed properties due to the growing demand for
rental housing seen in many real-estate markets.
