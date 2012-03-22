* Bernanke: economy lacks source of demand for growth
* Economy needs no further help from Fed-Fisher
* Evans-Fed's verbal cues are effective policy tool
By Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, March 22 The gap between the Federal
Reserve's dovish core and its hawkish wing was on display on
Thursday as a top Fed official said the economy is in better
shape even as Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke focused on a source of
weakness.
While growing "slower than we would like," the U.S. economy
is expanding fast enough that it does not need further help from
the central bank, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told Fox
Business Network.
"We will not support further quantitative easing under these
circumstances because there's a lot of money lying on the
sidelines, lying fallow," he said, according to a transcript
provided by the network. "We don't need any more monetary
morphine."
Bernanke, by contrast, sounded more cautious, saying U.S.
consumer spending is still too weak to ensure a healthy pace of
economic growth.
"Right now, in terms of debt and consumption, we're still
way low relative to the pattern before the crisis," Bernanke
told students in the second of two lectures at The George
Washington University. "We lack a source of demand to keep the
economy growing."
Fisher is in the minority at the Fed, which last week
reiterated its expectation that it will need to keep short-term
interest rates near zero through late 2014 to help a lackluster
recovery.
But his vocal opposition to further easing points to the
challenges Bernanke faces as he seeks consensus on future policy
in the face of subpar growth and high unemployment. While Fisher
does not have a policy vote this year, he participates in the
Fed's regular policy-setting meetings.
In response to the deepest recession in generations, the
Fed, under Bernanke's leadership, slashed short-term borrowing
costs to zero and promised to leave them there until at least
late 2014. The central bank has also sharply expanded its
balance sheet through the purchase of some $2.3 trillion in
Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed debt.
Although Bernanke has been highly visible this week, jumping
between congressional testimonies and his lectures to students,
he has not shed additional light on what investors are primarily
concerned with - the prospect for further monetary easing.
Analysts now see a third round of bond purchases or
quantitative easing as less likely given recent improvement in
the economic backdrop, especially in the job market.
Still, Fed officials have made clear they still see the 8.3
percent unemployment rate as too high for comfort, and the risk
of contagion from Europe's financial crisis, while smaller, has
not completely abated.
The U.S. economy grew 3 percent in the fourth quarter of
2011 but that rate was seen slowing to just under 2 percent in
the first three months of this year.
Among analysts and investors, however, expanding U.S.
manufacturing and improving labor and housing markets in recent
months have lifted hopes for recovery.
Traders have reacted by betting the Fed will start raising
rates as soon as July 2013.
Fisher said he is not worried about inflation, which he
expects to come down to around the Fed's 2 percent target.
"The real problem in our country is job creation and
prosperity," he said. "And we need to get better fiscal policy
to complement what we at the Fed have done, because it's not
working as effectively as it should."
Separately, one of the Fed's most dovish policymakers
offered an analysis of the central bank's verbal clues on the
future path of interest rates, concluding they are effective at
lowering borrowing costs. [ID: L1E8EM4N9]
Based on data going back to the mid-1990s, Charles Evans,
president of the Chicago Fed, and three other economists, found
that markets do indeed listen when the Fed speaks, according to
the research, presented at a Brookings Institution conference on
Thursday.
The paper from Evans lends support to the Fed's decision
earlier this year to begin publishing policymakers' own
forecasts for the path of rates, and to clearly state that the
Federal Open Market Committee expects rates to remain near zero
until at least late 2014.
"It seems possible for the FOMC to change longer term
interest rates out of its control by promising to persistently
lower the shorter term rates within its control," the paper
says.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Pedro Nicolaci da Costa; Editing
by Andrew Hay)