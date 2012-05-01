* Fisher says he doesn't see need for Fed to raise rates yet
By Ann Saphir
LOS ANGELES, April 30 Two top Federal Reserve
officials - one with a dovish, employment-focused bent, and the
other a self-avowed inflation hawk - on Monday both said they
see no need for the U.S. central bank to ease monetary policy
any further.
But the comments, from San Francisco Fed President John
Williams and Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, do not mean
they believe the central bank should quickly move to raise
rates, which it has kept near zero for more than three years.
The economy grew at a 2.2 percent pace last quarter, down
from its 3 percent growth rate in the final three months of the
year. Recent economic data, including a gauge of business
activity in the U.S. Midwest, signal growth may slow further
this quarter.
"I don't think we are ready to exit yet," Fisher, an
inflation hawk, told Reuters at the Milken Institute Global
Conference in Los Angeles.
Fisher said he would oppose the extension of Operation
Twist, the Fed bond-buying program that is set to end in June,
but stopped short of calling for outright monetary tightening.
"We'll have to see how the year works out," he said.
Speaking to the German financial daily Handelsblatt, San
Francisco Fed's Williams suggested the Fed might need to push
rates still lower if the U.S. unemployment rose substantially
and growth slowed.
"But I'm today more optimistic about the economy than in
January," Williams, a voter this year on the Fed's
policy-setting panel, was quoted as saying.
"So far there is no need for further monetary measures," he
said, pointing to an improvement in U.S consumption and
available income as well as positive signs in the property
market.
Fed policymakers have been at odds for months over whether
continued high unemployment - which registered 8.2 percent in
March - and a moderate pace of economic growth should force them
to try to push rates down further in hopes of boosting the
recovery.
Doves like Chicago Fed President Charles Evans have called
for further action, while hawks like Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker have opposed it.
Last week, the Fed held its policy line, reiterating its
expectation that it will need to keep rates low through late
2014. And while Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke held the door open to
further easing, he did not suggest it was imminent.
'EAT YOUR VEGETABLES'
Fisher's opposition to further easing is rooted less in a
conviction that the recovery has strengthened than in his
long-held view that lower rates are doing little to boost jobs
and may simply be giving Congress an excuse not to tackle the
difficult job of reining in deficits and the national debt.
"By providing monetary accommodation, we are saying, in
essence, 'Congress, you better eat your vegetables, or we are
going to serve you a big plate of monetary cookies,'" Fisher
said at a panel on job creation at the Global Conference.
The Fed's program of bond purchases is pushing down the
price of debt, interfering with a pricing mechanism that would
otherwise force Congress to come to terms with its "fiscal
misfeasance," he said.
"We have children in Congress," he said. "They need to be
disciplined.
Williams is due to speak to the conference on Tuesday, along
with fellow doves Chicago Fed's Evans and Atlanta Fed President
Dennis Lockhart.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, an opponent of
further easing, is also scheduled to speak on Tuesday in
Southern California.
(Reporting by Ann Saphir and Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Will
Dunham)