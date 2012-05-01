(Adds more comments from Evans, Lockhart, background)
May 1 The philosophical divide within the U.S.
Federal Reserve was on display on Tuesday as two top officials
differed over the need to ease policy further.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, a voter this year on
the U.S. central bank's policy-setting panel, said he was "a bit
reticent at this point to pull the trigger on any new action,"
including more asset purchases, known as quantitative easing.
But Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a policy dove who
has long endorsed more bond buys, said the Fed has a
"tremendous" amount of room to ease policy more in part because
the United States is not likely to see a "burst" of inflation.
In late 2008 the Fed slashed interest rates to near zero and
has bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in an
unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy after
the worst recession in decades.
"I think we need to see how the economy evolves," Lockhart
said on CNBC television, adding he hasn't changed his economic
outlook in any fundamental way, given the recent mixed data.
"There's only so much we can do to stimulate loan demand and
change the risk appetite of the financial system and banks," he
added. "So I'm not sure at this moment that more ... really
active stimulus in the form of quantitative easing for example
would have that big of an effect."
The U.S. recovery, especially in jobs, has been slow and
economic growth has been erratic, leading the central bank to
repeat last week that it expects to keep rates "exceptionally
low" at least through late 2014.
"One beneficial effect of any further asset purchases would
be to convey the idea that we're committed to keeping policy
very low for the amount of time necessary to get the economy
going," Evans said on CNBC.
"Additional purchases would reaffirm that commitment over
and above the effect on long term rates of the purchases
themselves," he said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; editing by James Dalgleish and
Jeffrey Benkoe)