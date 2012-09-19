* Dudley, Evans say Fed will do what it takes
* With jobs progress slow, bond buys may have room to run
* Some opposition from regional Fed hawks
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
Sept 18 A string of speeches from top Federal
Reserve officials on Tuesday suggested the U.S. central bank is
willing to be aggressive in its drive to beef up economic
growth, yet also highlighted a small but vocal minority opposing
fresh stimulus.
As Fed policymakers took to the podium following their
announcement of an open-ended bond-buying program last week,
William Dudley, the New York Federal Reserve Bank's influential
president, said officials are committed to accelerating the pace
of economic recovery.
The U.S. economy grew at just a 1.7 percent annual rate in
the second quarter, not enough to put a dent in the nation's
jobless rate, which stood at 8.1 percent last month.
"If you're trying to get a car moving that is stuck in the
mud, you don't stop pushing the moment the wheels start turning
- you keep pushing until the car is rolling and is clearly
free," said Dudley, a former partner at Goldman Sachs.
Dudley, however, also emphasized that the policy was
sufficiently flexible to accommodate any shift in the outlook.
"If the economy is weaker, we'll do more," he told a
business group in Florham Park, New Jersey. "If the economy is
stronger, and we see a substantial improvement in the outlook
for the labor market sooner, we'll end up doing less."
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a forceful advocate for
more monetary stimulus, said policymakers would likely decide at
the end of the year to keep their asset purchases from dwindling
when another program aimed at lowering long-term interest rates
known as Operation Twist expires.
Following a two-day meeting, the Fed announced on Thursday
that it would buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities per
month and signaled a willingness to do more as needed until the
outlook for employment improved significantly.
"I would be surprised if we would see enough evidence of
that by the end of this year," Evans told reporters after a
speech in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The new mortgage-related purchases come on top of about $45
billion per month in long-term Treasury purchases funded by
sales of short-term securities the central bank holds under the
Twist program.
"I would expect we would continue with something like an $85
billion base of purchases. That's a benchmark to start from,"
Evans said.
The central bank in late 2008 slashed interest rates to near
zero and has since bought $2.3 trillion in securities in an
unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy after
the worst recession in decades. Yet the recovery, especially in
jobs, has been slow, leading the central bank to say it expects
to keep rates at rock bottom at least through mid-2015.
A CONSENSUS WITH CAVEATS
While the vote for the new policy was 11-1, with only
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker dissenting, it was clear
that the internal consensus was not complete. Lacker explained
his dissent further on Tuesday, arguing that he thought the new
measures risked driving up inflation expectations in a way that
would damage the central bank's credibility.
Richard Fisher, head of the Dallas Fed and an avowed
inflation hawk who is not a voter on the central bank's policy
panel this year, said he did not believe the new steps would be
very effective and that he would have voted against the
decision.
"I would argue that it is less impactful right now because
you have other things inhibiting businesses from making
decisions on (capital expenditures) and employment," he told
CNBC. Fisher has frequently argued that uncertainty over
regulatory and budget policy is the main factor restraining the
U.S. recovery.
Speaking to Reuters, James Bullard of the St. Louis Fed, who
moves into a voting slot next year, said he also opposed the new
stimulus. But he offered a somewhat different reasoning,
suggesting that while further bond buying could be effective, he
did not believe the economic data had gotten bad enough to
warrant more action.
"I would have voted against it based on the timing. I didn't
feel like we had a good enough case to make a major move at this
juncture," said Bullard. "I just would have wanted to wait to
see a little bit more about how that's going to develop."
In a news conference last week explaining the central bank's
action, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke emphasized that he had broad
support within the central bank for the new measures. Indeed,
the way the central bank is structured gives more power to the
presidentially appointed, Washington-based board than to the
regional Fed presidents, who vote on policy on a rotating basis.
There are seven members of the Fed board and 12 regional
banks, but only five of the banks have a vote on monetary policy
at any given time.
Wall Street economists have been trying to pinpoint exactly
what would constitute a "substantial" improvement in the outlook
for the labor market - a condition that the Fed last week
suggested would halt the new monetary easing.
According to the median of forecasts in a Reuters poll on
Friday, economists expect the Fed will buy a total of $600
billion of bonds under the latest round of purchases, and will
look for a U.S. unemployment rate of 7 percent before it halts
the program.