* Stimulus to remain even as economy recovers
* Fed believes it can help employment outlook
* U.S. central bank not monetizing debt, Bernanke says
By Ann Saphir
INDIANAPOLIS, Oct 1 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Monday delivered a broad defense of the U.S. central
bank's controversial bond-buying stimulus plan, saying it is
necessary to support a flagging economic recovery.
Bernanke pushed back against accusations that the Fed's
policy is laying the groundwork for inflation, enabling the
government to run large budget deficits, un dercutting the dollar
and hurting savers.
He said that while the country's unusually weak economic
performance had forced the Fed to resort to less conventional
tools after lowering interest rates to effectively zero, the
Fed's goals of price stability and maximum sustainable
employment have not changed.
"These goals mean, basically, that we would like to see as
many Americans as possible who want jobs to have jobs, and that
we aim to keep the rate of increase in consumer prices low and
stable," Bernanke told the Economic Club of Indiana.
In response to the financial crisis and deep recession of
2007-2009, the Fed slashed overnight borrowing costs to rock
bottom and bought some $2.3 trillion in mortgage and Treasury
securities in an effort to keep down long-term rates and
stimulate investment.
Last month, the central bank said it would buy $40 billion
in mortgage-backed securities every month until the jobs outlook
improved substantially as long as inflation remained contained.
The Fed's unconventional efforts to spur growth have not
been without critics, including many Republicans, who have
argued they threaten future inflation and were abetting
profligate spending in Washington. The party's presidential
nominee, Mitt Romney, vowed if elected he would not renominate
Bernanke, himself a Republican, to a third term.
In his speech, Bernanke essentially laid out a primer on the
Fed's policies that took on the criticisms one-by-one.
In doing so, he underscored the central bank's resolve to
continue pushing for stronger growth and more job creation,
reiterating the commitment the Fed made at its September meeting
to keep a heavy dose of monetary stimulus in place even after
the economic rebound appears to gain traction.
"As long as price stability is preserved, we will take care
not to raise rates prematurely," Bernanke said.
NEW PARTY, SAME PUNCH BOWL
The Fed chief noted inflation had fluctuated close to Fed
officials' target of 2 percent for a long time, and that
inflation expectations have remained stable, suggesting low risk
of a sudden spurt of price rises.
He also downplayed fears that the central bank's policies
would damage the long-run value of the dollar, saying the
stronger growth that Fed officials are trying to engender would
actually support the currency.
"I don't see any inconsistency with our policy and
maintaining a strong dollar," he said.
Bernanke expressed confidence that the Fed had the right
tools to keep inflation at bay and suggested the central bank's
unconventional policy easing made the challenge of knowing when
to remove stimulus no greater now than in the past.
"Determining precisely the right time to 'take away the
punch bowl' is always a challenge for central bankers, but that
is true whether they are using traditional or nontraditional
policy tools," Bernanke said. "The Federal Reserve's price
stability record is excellent, and we are fully committed to
maintaining it."
He also argued against the notion that the Fed was
monetizing the federal debt or effectively printing money to
keep the government's borrowing costs low.
"That's not what's happening, and that will not happen,"
Bernanke said. "We are acquiring Treasury securities on the open
market and only on a temporary basis, with the goal of
supporting the economic recovery through lower interest rates."
The U.S. economy expanded at a paltry 1.3 percent annual
rate in the second quarter, far less than what is needed to
bring down the country's elevated 8.1 percent jobless rate.
Bernanke disputed the charge that the Fed's policies are
damaging savers, arguing they will also benefit from a strong
and growing economy.