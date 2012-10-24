* Fed continues with $40 billion/month bond buying
* Repeats that rates likely to say low through mid-2015
* Sees brighter housing market, more household spending
* Fed acknowledges rise in inflation, views it as temporary
* Richmond Fed's Lacker dissents
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday stuck to its plan to keep stimulating U.S. growth
until the job market improves even as it acknowledged some parts
of the economy were looking a bit better.
In a statement after a two-day meeting, the central bank
repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015 and its
pledge to keep supporting growth while the recovery strengthens.
The Fed's policy-setting panel made no change in its plan to
purchase $40 billion in mortgage-backed debt per month to push
interest rates lower and spur a stronger recovery.
"The committee remains concerned that, without sufficient
policy accommodation, economic growth might not be strong enough
to generate sustained improvement in labor market conditions,"
the Fed said.
U.S. stocks edged lower after the announcement and the
dollar extended gains against the euro, while Treasury bonds
showed little reaction, closing the session lower.
The central bank's statement differed little from its
announcement last month in which it launched its third round of
bond-buying, or quantitative easing, known as QE3, and made
clear officials still had concerns on the recovery's strength.
Analysts said December will likely be a more eventful
meeting as the Fed decides what to do when its separate
Operation Twist program, in which it is buying long-term
Treasury debt with proceeds from short-term securities, expires
at the end of the year.
"Officials will likely make a decision then on whether QE3
will be extended to include Treasuries purchases when Operation
Twist ends at year-end," said Jim O'Sullivan, economist at High
Frequency Economics. "We expect it will be."
U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just
1.3 percent in the second quarter. Economists expect the pace of
recovery quickened a bit in the third quarter but not by enough
to put steady downward pressure on the jobless rate, which fell
sharply in September but remains at an elevated 7.8 percent.
HOUSING STARTS, BUSINESS SLACKENS
The Fed noted the housing sector was continuing to gather
its strength and said household spending had grown "a bit more
quickly." However, it cautioned that business investment was
softening.
It also nodded to a recent increase in inflation but said it
was linked to higher energy prices, adding that inflation
expectations have remained stable -- a sign officials think
pressures will remain under wraps.
Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker
dissented against the decision, as he has done at every meeting
this year.
The central bank's announcement came just under two weeks
before the U.S. presidential election. Economists said
policymakers were likely to keep their heads down and avoid
drawing any political fire.
The Fed, which has held rates close to zero since December
2008, had already bought $2.3 trillion in mortgage-related and
government debt before it launched its latest round of stimulus.
Some analysts and many conservative politicians have
expressed concern the Fed's policies could spark inflation, but
prices increases have remained tame so far.
The problem is, growth has too. At the same time, a looming
tightening of U.S. fiscal policy risks tossing the economy back
into recession.
Europe's debt crisis, a key source of concern for the Fed,
also remains unresolved, although it is not flaring up too
wildly in financial markets, offering comfort that the U.S.
economy will escape any contagion.
TALKING THE TALK
Aside from their discussion over the stance of monetary
policy, officials likely continued to debate fine-tuning their
communications strategy by adopting numerical thresholds for
economic variables that would guide the central bank's
unconventional stimulus.
However, no new announcement was made. Analysts say to look
to the Fed's next meetings in December or January for greater
clarity on policymakers' goal posts.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans has
advocated keeping rates near zero until the unemployment rate,
currently at 7.8 percent, goes down to 7 percent, as long as
inflation does not exceed 3 percent. The central bank formally
targets 2 percent inflation.
Officials are also strongly considering the adoption of a
consensus economic forecast for the central bank as a whole, as
opposed to the quarterly individual projections for growth,
employment, inflation and interest rates currently published.