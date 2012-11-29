* Pace of job growth doesn't materially change labor market
* Dudley, Fisher warn on lingering 'fiscal cliff' talks
* A QE3 decision set for Dec. 11-12 central bank meeting
By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, Nov 29 An influential Federal Reserve
official on Thursday signaled some support for further asset
purchases by the U.S. central bank in the new year, arguing that
recent improvements in jobs growth is still not enough to
materially change the struggling labor market.
Speaking only two weeks before a key Fed policy meeting, New
York Fed President William Dudley said any further purchases of
Treasury securities in 2013 should hinge on the outlook for
employment and inflation.
He and another monetary policymaker, Richard Fisher from the
Dallas Fed, highlighted the problems that U.S. lawmakers are
causing for hiring and the economy in general with each day they
fail to strike a deal to avoid a pending fiscal crisis.
Though employment has moderately ramped up across the United
States in recent months, that pace is probably not sustainable
and will almost certainly take a nosedive if the country goes
off the $600-billion "fiscal cliff" of automatic tax rises and
spending cuts that are set to start in the new year.
"While job growth has picked up some recently, its pace has
been insufficient to materially change the labor market
picture," Dudley, a permanent voting member of the Fed's
monetary policy committee and a close ally of Chairman Ben
Bernanke, said at a Pace University forum in New York.
Unemployment - at 7.9 percent last month - remains
"unacceptably high" with too many discouraged workers, the
policymaker said.
Though on opposite sides of the central bank's philosophical
spectrum, both Dudley and Fisher said it was not yet time to
tighten monetary policy and warned that the Fed cannot support
the fragile U.S. economic recovery alone.
"We at the central bank have been carrying the load and this
is a very dangerous predicament," Fisher, a self-described
anti-inflation hawk, said during a lecture in Frankfurt. He
called for a clearer fiscal outlook from political leaders, and
more action to boost employment.
FED'S OPTIONS RUNNING THIN
The Fed meets on Dec. 11-12 to determine whether to extend
purchases of both Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities into
the new year, to try to lower longer-term rates and boost the
U.S. economic recovery after the 2007-2009 recession.
As it stands, the Fed is buying some $85 billion in
longer-term bonds per month. Part of that is a program known as
Operation Twist, in which the Fed buys $45 billion in
longer-term Treasuries and sells the same amount of shorter-term
ones.
While Twist expires at year end, most economists expect the
Fed to simply ramp up its $40-billion quantitative easing
program, dubbed QE3, to make up most if not all of the shortfall
in outright purchases.
While the central bank could continue to snap up assets like
this for quite some time, Fed policymakers acknowledge that its
economic effect is slowly diminishing. Some, like Fisher, warn
that it may even cause inflation problems.
As the Fed runs thin on policy options, the U.S. economy has
lagged the 2.5 percent gross domestic growth rate needed over
several quarters to make substantial headway cutting the jobless
rates. GDP growth was 2.7 percent in the third quarter, up from
1.3 percent in the second quarter.
U.S. political leaders, meanwhile, are trying to broker an
agreement to avoid the fiscal cliff, which threatens to send the
world's biggest economy back into recession.
On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner began
a round of meetings with congressional leaders from both parties
amid signs the market-rattling uncertainty about the outcome of
talks could go down to the wire.
Another uncertainty facing both the economy and the Fed is
the after-effects of deadly superstorm Sandy, which hit New
Jersey, New York and other nearby states in late October.
Dudley, whose Fed bank oversees the hard-hit region,
estimated the storm would likely shave 0.25 to 0.5 of a
percentage point from fourth-quarter U.S. GDP growth. The
rebuilding will continue well into next year, "providing for
somewhat stronger growth than otherwise would have been the
case," he added.
'STAY THE COURSE'
In September, when it launched QE3, the Fed said the
bond-buying would continue until there is a substantial
improvement in the labor market outlook.
"I will be assessing the employment and inflation outlook in
order to determine whether we should continue Treasury purchases
into 2013," Dudley said on Thursday.
The U.S. jobless rate has fallen from 8.3 percent in July,
and from 8.9 percent a year ago. The country has had a decent
few months of job growth, and added a better-than-expected
171,000 new non-farm jobs last month.
In its Beige Book report on Wednesday, the Fed said the U.S.
economy had performed at a "measured" pace in recent weeks and
hiring remained modest.
"Monetary policy provides simply the fuel, but the incentive
has to come from our fiscal authorities," Fisher said.
"The gas tank is full (with liquidity) and now we have to
get someone to ... step on the accelerator to propel the
job-creating machine in the United States," he added. "There is
a limit to what a monetary authority can do. All we can do is
provide liquidity."
The Fed has kept its key interest rate near zero since late
2008, and expects to keep it there for at least another
two-and-a-half years. Answering questions from university
students, Dudley said the Fed would "absolutely" remove that
accommodation when "the time is right."
But he warned that, if the cliff is not addressed, the
economic contraction is likely to be larger than normal because
interest rates are so low.
Turning to inflation, Dudley said underlying inflation,
compensation trends, and longer-term expectations for prices are
"fully consistent" with the Fed's 2-percent inflation target.
"Let me reiterate that the Fed will promote maximum
employment and price stability to the greatest extent our tools
permit, and we will stay the course," Dudley said.
"When we achieve a stronger recovery in the context of price
stability, I'll view it as consistent with our goals and not a
reason to pull back on our policies prematurely."