* Bullard suggests Fed could halt asset purchases this year
if economy improves
* Plosser wants bond buying to end before unemployment drops
to 6.5 pct
* Lacker worried about central bank credibility
By Ann Saphir and Alister Bull
SAN DIEGO, Jan 4 The Federal Reserve could halt
its asset purchases this year, two top Fed officials suggested
on Friday, a view also gaining traction among economists at Wall
Street's top financial institutions.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, a voting member of
the Fed's monetary policy panel in 2013, said a drop in the
unemployment rate to 7.1 percent would probably constitute the
"substantial improvement" in the labor market that the central
bank seeks.
That's the bar for the Fed's policy-setting committee to
halt the current round of asset purchases that it began in
September. The Fed is currently buying $40 billion in
mortgage-backed securities and $45 billion in Treasuries each
month in a bid to push down borrowing costs and spark faster
growth.
"If we get even moderately good growth this year I would
expect unemployment to continue to tick down," Bullard later
told reporters. "I would say that that would put the committee
in a good position to think about doing a pause with the balance
sheet policy."
Bullard also acknowledged that he had a more optimistic view
on unemployment than some other Fed officials, and sees it in
the "low 7's" by year-end.
Thousands of economists have gathered in San Diego for the
annual American Economic Association meeting, drawing some of
the biggest names in the profession as well as top policymakers.
Bullard stressed that the Fed would decide about changing
its bond-buying program on the basis of the outlook for the
labor market, and said that if it decided to pause, and then saw
conditions weaken, it might resume the purchases.
The Fed has also promised to keep interest rates at their
current near-zero level until unemployment drops to 6.5 percent,
as long as inflation does not threaten to rise above 2.5
percent.
Philadelphia Fed Bank President Charles Plosser, who spoke
separately at the conference, said he expects unemployment to
drop to between 6.8 percent and 7.0 percent by the end of 2013.
As a result, he hopes the Fed will stop buying bonds before
the 6.5 percent threshold, implying he anticipates the asset
purchases could halt this year. Unemployment
registered 7.8 percent last month.
Economists at nine of 16 primary dealers -- the large
financial institutions that do business directly with the Fed --
told Reuters on Friday they expect the Fed to end its Treasuries
purchases in 2013.
Fed policymakers are increasingly concerned about the impact
of their monthly purchases, which currently total $85 billion.
Minutes from their December policy meeting showed that
"several" top officials expected to slow or stop the so-called
quantitative easing program, dubbed QE3, "well before" the end
of the year - news that surprised some on Wall Street and
prompted a drop in stocks and bonds, and a rise in the dollar.
CREDIBILITY
Meanwhile, another top Fed official warned the U.S. central
bank's aggressive easing plan threatens the Fed's credibility.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, on Friday
held his ground opposing QE3, arguing that continued monetary
policy is not the appropriate way to tackle the problem.
"It is unlikely that the Federal Reserve can push real
growth rates materially higher than they otherwise would be, on
a sustained basis," Lacker, who dissented on all Fed easing
moves last year, told a meeting of the Maryland Bankers
Association.
The U.S. economy expanded 3.1 percent in the third quarter
on an annualized basis, but growth is believed to have slowed
sharply to barely above 1.0 percent in the last three months of
the year.
"I see an increased risk, given the course the committee has
set, that inflation pressures emerge and are not thwarted in a
timely way," he said.
Bullard, speaking on a panel in San Diego, warned that
central bankers, in fighting to stabilize financial markets,
have sacrificed some of their cherished independence, an
attribute many Fed historians and policymakers argue is key to
keeping inflation under control.
Bullard singled out the European Central Bank as one of the
worst offenders, but warned more broadly about the "creeping
politicization" of central banking globally -- something that he
said would deliver disappointing economic results.
EYEING 7.1 PERCENT UNEMPLOYMENT
While Lacker and Plosser are outspoken policy hawks, Bullard
is more of a centrist who is nonetheless toward the hawkish end
of the spectrum of Fed officials. The three were the first top
central bank officials to speak publicly since the minutes were
unveiled on Thursday.
After the December meeting, the Fed said it would continue
buying bonds until the labor market outlook improves
"substantially," which Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has
characterized as a "sustained" decline in the unemployment rate.
Government data released on Friday showed the U.S. jobless
rate held steady from November to December. Bullard called the
December jobs number - a boost of 155,000 in new non-farm jobs -
"reasonably good."
Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, a proponent of aggressive Fed
easing, also spoke at the conference on Friday, but confined her
comments to how regulators are tackling risks to financial
stability.