* Fed says growth pause largely temporary
* Financial market strains ease, business investment rises
* Esther George takes up dissent mantle
By Alister Bull and Pedro da Costa
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday left in place its monthly $85 billion bond-buying
stimulus plan, arguing the support was needed to lower
unemployment even as it indicated a recent stall in U.S.
economic growth was likely temporary.
The U.S. central bank predicted that the nation's job market
would continue to improve at a modest pace, and repeated a
pledge to keep purchasing securities until the outlook for
employment "improves substantially."
"Growth in economic activity paused in recent months, in
large part because of weather-related disruptions and other
transitory factors," the Fed said after a two-day meeting.
A report on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy unexpectedly
contracted in the fourth quarter as inventory investment slowed
and government spending plunged. Analysts said superstorm Sandy,
which slammed into a large swath of the U.S. East Coast in late
October, also disrupted the recovery.
The Fed has kept overnight interest rates near zero since
late 2008 and tripled its balance sheet to about $3 trillion
through purchases of securities, which are aimed at pushing
longer-term borrowing costs lower.
While the recovery from the 2007-2009 recession has been
stubbornly tepid, the Fed's policy panel voiced confidence it
would remain on track with continued help from monetary policy.
"The committee expects that, with appropriate policy
accommodation, economic growth will proceed at a moderate pace
and the unemployment rate will gradually decline toward levels
the committee judges consistent with its dual mandate," it said.
That was cautiously more optimistic than the Fed had sounded
in December, when it emphasized it was "concerned" the economy
would not deliver stronger hiring without policy support.
"The changes to the policy rationale were tilted to sound
more affirmative in nature," JPMorgan economist Michael Feroli
wrote in a note to clients.
A report on Friday is expected to show the U.S. jobless rate
remained stuck at 7.8 percent for a third straight month in
January. The Fed repeated that it would keep overnight rates
near zero until the unemployment rate hits 6.5 percent, as long
as inflation does not threaten to exceed 2.5 percent.
"It's a message that policy is steady as she goes," said
Julia Coronado, an economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
By and large, the statement was widely as anticipated, and
U.S. stocks, government bonds and the dollar
were little changed after the news.
STILL LOOKING FOR LABOR MARKET IMPROVEMENT
The Fed noted that consumer spending and business investment
had picked up and the housing sector had shown further
improvement. It also acknowledged calmer financial conditions in
Europe, omitting a December warning that these posed a
significant threat, although it said downside risks remained.
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George, in
her first policy vote, dissented against continued Fed stimulus,
picking up the mantle left behind by Richmond Fed chief Jeffrey
Lacker, who dissented at every policy meeting last year.
The Fed's bond-buying program, under which it currently
purchases $40 billion of mortgage-backed bonds and $45 billion
of longer-dated Treasuries a month, is part of the central
bank's unprecedented effort to spark a stronger recovery and
drive down unemployment.
Most analysts do not expect the outlook for the labor market
to show the substantial improvement the Fed wants to see this
year, keeping it on track for further bond buying.
Even so, minutes of the Fed's last meeting in December,
released early this month, showed that a few policymakers
thought the program should be halted by the middle of 2013.
Some Fed officials have voiced concern that any benefit from
the bond purchases could be offset by mounting costs.
Two potential threats policymakers see are the risk of
fueling an asset price bubble and the possibility of harming the
functioning of Treasury and mortgage-backed bond markets. Some
also worry that the Fed could suffer a loss when it eventually
sells bonds to shrink its balance sheet, which might have
serious political consequences for its independence.
Republicans have been persistently critical of the Fed and
Congressman Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the powerful House
Financial Services Committee, went to the trouble of issuing a
statement to take issue with its decision on Wednesday.
"There is little which monetary policy can achieve to
promote economic growth and much the Fed risks by its continued
commitment to an overly accommodative monetary policy stance,"
he said.