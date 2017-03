NEW YORK Feb 12 The Federal Reserve's open market desk said on Tuesday it was buying U.S. Treasury securities with maturities ranging from Feb. 15, 2020 to Nov. 15, 2022.

The purchases are part of the approximately $44 billion in Treasury securities the Fed plans to buy in February.

This is approximately $1 billion less than the stated pace of $45 billion per month, given that purchases conducted in January exceeded the target by approximately $1.0 billion.