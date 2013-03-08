* Rate-futures traders peg Jan. 2015 for first Fed rate hike
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 The Federal Reserve will
likely look beyond Friday's surprising pickup in U.S. jobs
growth, seeking several months of strong employment data before
trimming its bond purchase program, and probably waiting to
raise interest rates for at least another year after that.
"The surprising improvement in the health of the labor
market does not necessarily mean the Fed will start to look at
an exit from its asset buying program any time soon," Markit
chief market economist Chris Williamson said. "A sustained run
of stronger job creation than even the nice surprise seen in
February is needed to generate a significant further reduction
in the unemployment level."
U.S. employers added 236,000 jobs, the U.S. Labor Department
said on Friday, more than the 160,000 expected.
The jobless rate fell to 7.7 percent, its lowest since
December 2008. The rate had been 7.9 percent.
After the jobs report, short-term interest-rate futures
showed traders increasing bets the Fed will first hike rates in
December 2014 and giving a better than even chance that rates
would rise in January 2015.
The Fed under Chairman Ben Bernanke has kept short-term
interest rates near zero for more than four years, and has vowed
to keep them there until the unemployment rate falls to at least
6.5 percent, as long as inflation stays under control.
If employers continue to add jobs at the current pace, the
U.S. unemployment rate could reach that level by April 2014, RBC
Capital Markets' Tom Porcelli predicted.
"Both Bernanke and (Fed Vice Chair Janet) Yellen have been
clear that 6.5 percent is not a trigger, but should we continue
to see employment reports like these on a sustained basis, it
will become more difficult for the (Fed) to maintain an
excessively aggressive easing bias," he said.
The central bank has said it will keep buying assets until
the outlook for the jobs market has improved substantially. The
Fed is currently buying $85 billion a month in mortgage-backed
securities and Treasuries in an effort to push down long-term
borrowing costs and spur growth and hiring.
"This may not be the substantial improvement in the labor
market outlook that the Fed is looking for, but things are
moving in the right direction," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S.
economist at Capital Economics in Toronto.
Still, Fed officials have repeatedly said they will look at
more than just the unemployment rate to judge whether asset
purchases are no longer needed.
Wall Street expects the Fed to keep on buying bonds through
the end of the year, a Reuters poll of top economists on Friday
showed.
MORE JOBS NEEDED
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, a chief architect of
the Fed's easy money policy, has called for six months of jobs
growth above 200,000 per month, as well as above-trend GDP
growth, before he would support an end to the bond-buying
program known as quantitative easing, or QE.
"It's a little too soon to say this means the end of QE,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington. Still, he said, it could add to
expectations that the Fed may back down from bond-buying sooner
than thought.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has suggested cutting
the bond-purchasing program by $15 billion for every one-tenth
of a percentage point improvement in the unemployment rate. But
Bullard's approach has won few converts at the Fed, which is
relying on a more qualitative assessment of the jobs market as
it judges how long to keep buying bonds.
Many other Fed officials have said they see a need for
bond-buying well into 2013.
The Fed's policy-setting panel next meets March 19-20.
In response to the jobs report, short-term interest-rate
futures fell as traders boosted bets that the Fed will first
hike rates in December 2014, putting the likelihood at as high
as 49 percent, up from 42 percent before the report.
By mid-day, rate futures prices suggested a 45 percent
chance of a December 2014 rate hike.
Traders gave a January 2015 rate hike a 54 percent
probability, based on contracts traded at CME Group Inc's
Chicago Board of Trade.
Ten-year Treasuries also fell sharply after the report,
pushing the yield up to around 2.08 percent, its highest since
April. Yields were just 1.88 percent at the beginning of the
week.
But the data released Friday were not universally strong.
They showed the average length of unemployment increased to 36.9
weeks and the number of discouraged workers grew.
That data could temper optimism that the jobs market has
made a decisive turn.
Employment gains could be hurt by the across-the-board
government spending cuts that went into effect earlier this
month, and by other fiscal measures designed to rein in the
growing national debt that Bernanke has warned could crimp
growth in the short term.
"It's not anything that goes to change perspectives, and
particularly the Fed's perspective," Ellen Zentner, senior U.S.
economist at Nomura Securities in New York, said of the latest
jobs data.