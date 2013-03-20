* Central bank continues buying $85 bln in bonds per month
* Fed says weighing economic progress against QE3 risks
* Fed cites tighter fiscal policy, nods to euro zone strains
By Pedro da Costa and Jonathan Spicer
WASHINGTON, March 20 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday pressed forward with its aggressive policy stimulus
despite improvements in the U.S. economy, pointing to still-high
unemployment, fiscal headwinds out of Washington and risks from
abroad.
Meeting as turmoil in Europe took another turn for the
worse, the U.S. central bank appeared unfazed by concerns that
its $85 billion in monthly bond purchases could disrupt
financial markets or inflate asset bubbles.
The Fed's policy-setting committee nodded to brighter
economic signs in the United States. But Chairman Ben Bernanke
said he had not yet seen meaningful changes to the troubled
labor market, and noted that tighter fiscal policy is one reason
the central bank has been so aggressive.
Most Fed policymakers believe the purchases of Treasury and
mortgage bonds are lowering longer-term borrowing costs and
providing "meaningful support to economic growth and job
creation," Bernanke told a news conference after the central
bank announced its decision.
"However, most also agree that this monetary tool will
likely not be able on its own to fully offset major economic
headwinds such as those that might arise from significant
near-term fiscal restraint, or from a sharp increase in global
financial stresses," he said.
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in 2008
and has bought more than $2.5 trillion in bonds to spur
consumption, investment and hiring.
Its efforts appear to be paying off, with a rash of recent
data showing the economy gathering strength. Retail sales have
been stronger than expected, manufacturing output has picked up
and employment growth has quickened, with the jobless rate
dropping to 7.7 percent last month from 7.9 percent in January.
Bernanke said the central bank might slow the pace of its
bond buying as the economy strengthened, but that it would only
do so after the labor market showed sustained improvement over a
number of months.
Some Fed officials have expressed concern that the purchases
could fuel asset price bubbles, spark future inflation or lead
to balance sheet losses later this decade. But Bernanke gave no
indication those risks might soon become a binding constraint.
"These costs remain manageable but will continue to be
monitored, and we will take them into appropriate account as we
determine the size, pace and composition of our asset
purchases," he said.
The vote to continue with the purchases was 11-1, with
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George
dissenting for a second straight time.
The decision helped calm investors who had been worried
about a flare-up in the euro zone's debt crisis. U.S. stocks
closed higher, the dollar rallied against the yen and prices for
U.S. Treasury debt dropped.
"The Fed still is in a very dovish mode and I do not expect
to see them remove policy accommodation anytime soon," said Eric
Stein, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance Management in
Boston.
THE GOOD AND THE BAD
In a statement, Fed officials took note of the economy's
brighter signs but also nodded to the headwinds from a tighter
fiscal policy in Washington. They also dropped a reference from
their last policy statement that had said global financial
strains were easing.
"The committee continues to see downside risks to the
economic outlook," the Fed said.
Developments in Cyprus, where the prospect of a tax on bank
deposits to help fund the country's bailout sent jitters through
the global financial system earlier this week, likely reinforced
the Fed's resolve to bolster the U.S. economy. The levy was
rejected in the Cypriot parliament, leaving the financial rescue
in disarray.
Bernanke called the situation in Cyprus "difficult" because
the country faces fiscal and bank-capitalization issues, as well
as political stress.
"It does have some consequence," he said. "But having said
that, the vote failed and the markets are up today, and I don't
think the impact has been enormous."
FOOT ON THE GAS PEDAL
In its statement, the Fed reiterated that it planned to keep
interest rates near zero until the jobless rate falls to 6.5
percent as long as inflation did not threaten to pierce 2.5
percent over a one- to two-year horizon.
Quarterly forecasts released along with statement showed
that 13 of the 19 policymakers still think it will be
appropriate to keep rates steady until sometime in 2015.
The forecasts showed only minor changes in expectations for
economic growth, but were a bit more upbeat on unemployment.
Fed officials now see growth in a range of 2.3-2.8 percent
in 2013, down from 2.3-3.0 percent in December.
However, they now expect the jobless rate, which registered
7.7 percent in February, to average 7.3-7.5 percent in the
fourth quarter of this year. Previously, that range had been
7.4-7.7 percent. However, the unemployment rate will not fall to
6.5 percent until 2015, the estimates indicate.
One key indicator that bolstered confidence in the U.S.
recovery was a report earlier this month that showed the
creation of 236,000 net new jobs in February.
If that pace of job growth can be sustained for a few
months, the Fed might be able to claim substantial progress has
been made toward an improved employment outlook - its own stated
prerequisite for the cessation of bond buys.
A Reuters poll published a week ago found economists expect
the Fed's current bond purchase plan eventually to total $1
trillion, though many see the central bank easing off on the
pace of buying toward the end of the year. Analysts also see a
large gap, potentially one or two years, between the time the
Fed stops buying bonds and when it begins raising rates.
"The Fed's pledge to keep its foot on the gas pedal of
monetary easing ... should help shore-up America's economic
recovery and ensure that the U.S. continues to outpace its major
rivals in recovery," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.