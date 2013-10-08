* Pianalto says wanted to reduce bond-buying last month
By Pedro da Costa and Jonathan Spicer
JOHNSTOWN, Pa./NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A Federal Reserve
official known for her centrist views said on Tuesday she wanted
to reduce the U.S. central bank's asset purchases last month,
adding her voice to the Fed's so-called policy hawks who have
spoken out against the shock decision to leave monetary policy
unchanged.
The admission by Sandra Pianalto, who is retiring as
president of the Cleveland Fed early next year, may come as a
surprise given her long-standing support of Chairman Ben
Bernanke's concerted effort to boost the U.S. economy in the
wake of the Great Recession.
Her remarks were similar to those on Tuesday by Philadelphia
Fed President Charles Plosser, a consistent critic of the
quantitative easing program, or QE, and they underscore just how
close was the Fed's decision on Sept. 18 to keep buying $85
billion in Treasury and mortgage bonds each month.
"For me the improvement in labor markets seemed substantial
enough to support a scaling back of the asset purchase program
at last month's FOMC meeting," Pianalto, who like Plosser does
not have a vote on the policy-setting Federal Open Market
Committee this year, told the Economic Club of Pittsburgh.
She stressed however that "very supportive" policies remain
essential to support the economy, which she said faces a fresh
threat from a possible U.S. government debt default.
In deciding to keep buying bonds at the current clip, the
Fed surprised investors globally who had widely expected it to
trim the pace of QE3, which was launched about a year ago.
That decision sparked a surge in stocks globally that has
now evaporated as political gridlock in Washington has raised
fears over a default.
The comments align Pianalto more closely to the minority of
hawks who have been urging their Fed colleagues to scale back
monetary accommodation, given what they see as limited effects
and unknown risks such as future inflation.
Plosser, speaking in nearby Johnstown, Pa., said the Fed
should act as soon as possible given that economic growth is
already firm and will become stronger next year.
"The time has come for an expeditious phase-out of the
purchase program," said Plosser, who had advocated this for much
of the year.
"We missed an excellent opportunity to begin this tapering
process in September," he told a local chamber of commerce
meeting. "This illustrates just how difficult it is going to be
to wean ourselves off the extraordinary process of increasing
accommodation we have embarked upon and begin to normalize
monetary policy in a timely manner."
NUANCE, POLITICS
In response to the recession of 2007-2009, the Fed cut
benchmark interest rates to effectively zero and just about
quadrupled its balance sheet to $3.7 trillion.
Last month Bernanke and nine of the 10 voting FOMC members
pointed to restrictive fiscal policies and tighter financial
conditions, including a run-up in mortgage rates over the
summer, as reasons to leave unchanged the bond-buying, which is
meant to spur spending, hiring and economic growth.
Pianalto said the members wanted more evidence the economic
recovery's progress will be sustained before making its move.
"I hope that the additional evidence that the committee is
looking for arrives soon," she said. "We have limited experience
with asset purchases so it pays to be cautious, especially in
this uncertain economic environment."
But on a nuanced note, Pianalto said the U.S. economy "still
has some way to go to regain its full health" and that business
and consumer confidence is being shaken by the fiscal standoff
in Washington. So "very supportive monetary policy remains
essential," she said.
She forecast steady but slow improvement in the economy and
a gradual reduction in unemployment, which stood at 7.3 percent
in August. She expects inflation, which has been soft at 1.2
percent over the last 12 months, to gradually rise.
Plosser, meanwhile, said he expects growth to register 2.5
percent this year but then pick up to 3 percent in 2014, blaming
part of this year's weakness on what he described as a
significant drag from tighter fiscal policy.
A standoff in the U.S. Congress has shut down the federal
government for over a week. Meanwhile the country will run
dangerously low on cash if lawmakers do not raise the federal
borrowing cap by Oct. 17, and a default could follow within a
week.
Pianalto warned about uncertainty over how the debt-ceiling
debate will progress in coming months, saying a default that
left interest unpaid on Treasuries could erode confidence in the
bonds and drive their yields higher.
Answering an audience question, Pianalto said she would head
up the Fed's Cleveland branch until a successor has been named;
That person will have an immediate vote on the Fed's monetary
policy committee next year.