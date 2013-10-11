By Alister Bull and Daniel Bases
| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Oct 11 Top Federal Reserve
officials said on Friday their decision not to reduce the pace
of stimulus was wise given the crippling U.S. government
shutdown, while admitting some recent troubles in getting their
policy message across.
Fed Board Governor Jerome Powell said the central bank will
maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy for quite a while
longer, regardless of what decision it takes on when to change
the level of its monthly bond buying campaign.
"What matters is the overall stance of policy, not the pace
of asset purchases," Powell said.
"In all likelihood, policy will remain highly accommodative
for quite a while longer - as long as needed to support
an economy that still struggles to shake off the lingering
effects of the financial crisis," he told the Institute of
International Finance.
Eric Rosengren, the Boston Fed's dovish president, defended
the U.S. central bank's decision to not scale back its pace of
monetary stimulus, citing economic data and looming fiscal
risks, although he admitted that the Fed may have fumbled its
message.
The vote last month to hold steady on buying bonds at a
monthly pace of $85 billion came as a big surprise to markets,
sparking volatility and muddying market views about the outlook
for interest rates in a way that policymakers had not intended.
"Given those data and risks, in my view continuing the
asset-purchase program was warranted, and fully consistent with
seeking to return to full employment and 2 percent inflation
within a reasonable time frame," said Rosengren in prepared
remarks to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.
SELF-INDUCED SHOCK
Still, Rosengren, who is a voter this year on the
policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee, saw flaws in the
way central bankers communicated their message.
"The experience of the past several months makes it clear
that a data-driven policy that also considers the risks to our
forecasts can be difficult to communicate, because the policy
will necessarily change as we update our forecasts and risk
assessments in the face of new economic data," he said.
Rosengren added that U.S. economic growth in the fourth
quarter will likely take a hit from the government shutdown
caused by fighting among U.S. lawmakers over the budget and a
raising of the debt ceiling.
"We might have had a better outcome by the fourth quarter if
we hadn't had this self-induced shock," he said.
Powell said the decision to stand pat had been a "close
call" for him, echoing remarks by other members of the 19-member
FOMC, adding that he would have been comfortable with a small
reduction in bond purchases.
"However ... there were legitimate concerns about the
strength of incoming economic data, the economic effects of
tighter financial conditions and of tighter fiscal policy, and
the prospect for disruptive events on the fiscal front," he
said.
Powell said the Fed had been vindicated by the subsequent
uncertainty created by budget gridlock in Washington.
"Events since the September meeting suggest that the
concerns regarding fiscal matters were well founded," he said.