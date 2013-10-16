* Growth "modest to moderate" in September, early October
* Beige Book says employment growth in September modest
* Report helps fill data gap caused by government shutdown
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 16 The U.S. economy was sailing
smoothly, if not swiftly, before parts of the government shut
down this month, according to a snapshot from the Federal
Reserve on Wednesday that provided the fullest view of the
recovery since federal data dried up.
The Fed's Beige Book report suggested the economy's momentum
was solid through September and into early October, although
confidence had been tempered somewhat by uncertainty caused by
budget battles in Washington.
"Reports from the twelve Federal Reserve Districts suggest
that national economic activity continued to expand at a modest
to moderate pace during the reporting period of September
through early October," the Fed said.
Financial markets have been flying almost blind since the
government halted the publication of most economic data on Oct.
1, leaving investors to rely largely on private sector surveys
to gauge the impact of the federal shutdown and bitter debate
between lawmakers on raising the U.S. debt limit.
The lack of data is expected to keep the central bank from
making any shifts in its current $85 billion a month bond-buying
pace at its next meeting on Oct. 29-30. The Fed stunned markets
in September by delaying a widely expected decision to scale
back its purchases, citing disappointing growth and hiring.
The Beige Book was based on information collected on or
before Oct. 7 from the central bank's extensive network of
business contacts. As such, it captured only the first week of
the political impasse that led to a partial government shutdown
at the start of the month.
"Contacts across Districts generally remained cautiously
optimistic in their outlook for future economic activity,
although many also noted an increase in uncertainty due largely
to the federal government shutdown and debt ceiling debate," the
Fed said.
FALLOUT FROM DYSFUNCTION
Economists have been trimming estimates for U.S. growth as
the political impasse that has threatened to lead the nation
into default has lengthened.
The Obama administration has said the nation will hit the
$16.7 trillion ceiling on federal borrowing on Thursday.
Hopes that Congress would raise the debt limit in time grew
on Wednesday as leading senators announced a deal to head off a
default, and the top Republican in the House of Representatives
said he would not stand in the way.
"The Beige Book points to a steadying in growth activity in
recent months," said Millan Mulraine, director of U.S. research
and strategy at TD Securities in New York.
"It might be early days yet before a true assessment of the
fallout from the political dysfunction can be ascertained.
However, the initial evidence points to only a modest negative
impact on growth," he said.
The most important piece of the economic puzzle missing
since the shutdown has been the government's monthly count of
U.S. employment and the unemployed. But based on its
conversations with businesses, the Fed judged that payrolls had
continued to grow, albeit at a cautious rate.
"Employment growth remained modest in September. Several
Districts reported that contacts were cautious to expand
payrolls, citing uncertainty surrounding the implementation of
the Affordable Care Act and fiscal policy more generally."
A number of companies have pointed to Washington's political
gridlock for undercutting their business. Power tool maker
Stanley Black & Decker cut its 2013 profit forecast,
while plane maker Boeing Co. said it might not be able to
hold off worker furloughs.
The Fed report showed price and wage pressures stayed in
check. Consumer spending was up modestly with auto sales strong,
while retail sales were steady and business spending growing
modestly in most parts of the country, it said.
The housing market, a vital engine of the U.S. recovery,
also appeared to have retained its solid footing.
Construction and real estate activity continued to improve
in September, the Fed said, while home sales and prices rose and
inventories remained low.