* Differing views on using policy to tame asset bubbles
* Evans: It's a poor choice; Stein: It's one approach
By Ann Saphir and Richard Valdmanis
CHICAGO/BOSTON, Oct 18 The Federal Reserve
should be "extraordinarily careful" about hiking interest rates
to head off potential risks to financial stability, a top U.S.
central banker said on Friday, warning about consequences to the
economy.
Another policymaker underscored the importance of the issue
of asset bubbles as he laid out possible approaches to
protecting the broader economy, but without endorsing any one.
The debate over whether tighter policies should be used to
battle asset-price bubbles has simmered under the surface as the
Fed has taken unprecedented steps to boost economic growth,
including trillions of dollars in bond-buying and promises to
keep interest rates low for long periods.
Since the implosion of the U.S. housing bubble touched off
the financial crisis that reverberated around the world, the
role of asset bubbles has become a regular source of scrutiny
and debate.
Monetary policy is traditionally used only to target
inflation rates, and in the United States to also encourage
maximum sustainable employment.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said raising rates to
tamp down risk-taking, when what the economy needs is support
from low rates, is a "poor choice." He said there are more
effective tools, such as supervision, and said they are better
choices.
"If more restrictive monetary policies were pursued to
generate higher interest rates, they would likely result in
higher unemployment and a sharp decline in asset prices, choking
the moderate recovery," Evans, a dovish Fed policymaker, told
the Financial Management Association's annual meeting in
Chicago.
"Such an adverse economic outcome is unlikely to set a
favorable foundation for financial stability."
In Boston, Jeremy Stein -- the Fed governor who in February
gave a speech that set off an ongoing debate over battling
bubbles with tighter policies -- on Friday only laid out three
"schools of thought" on the issue but did not specifically back
any of them.
The three approaches he listed were: use policy to tackle
financial imbalances; rely on supervision and regulation; be
"generally suspicious" of using policy or regulation to avoid
bubbles, an approach that "emphasizes the difficulty of
identifying emerging financial imbalances in real time."
"The debate between these three schools gets a lot of
attention at venues like this one -- and with good reason,"
Stein said at a National Bureau of Economic Research conference.
"It touches on issues that are not only of policy interest,
but also connect to deeper and strongly held views about how the
world works."
In an effort to pull the U.S. economy out its worst downturn
in decades, the Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero
since December 2008 and is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and
housing-backed securities each month to lower long-term
borrowing costs as well.
Central bank officials have promised to keep rates near zero
until unemployment falls to at least 6.5 percent, as long as
inflation expectations remain below 2.5 percent.
The low rates are aimed at encouraging investment and
hiring, and Evans and Stein, two of ten current voters on Fed
policy this year, have supported the policies.
John Williams, president of the San Francisco Fed, who
participated in the panel in Boston with Stein, predicted there
will be no need for the bond-buying, nor for tying interest-rate
changes to specific economic "thresholds," once the central bank
finally raises rates and things return to normal.
A "BLUNT" TOOL
Some Fed officials are worried about whether easy policies
are fueling unseen asset bubbles, and have cited financial
stability concerns as one reason the Fed should pare its
bond-buying program.
Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, who has
dissented at every Fed policy-setting meeting this year, has
warned that keeping rates too low for too long could fuel
excessive risk-taking. Richard Fisher of the Dallas Fed, an
equally hawkish policy maker, on Thursday said he was
increasingly concerned that low rates were contributing to a
nascent housing bubble.
Evans acknowledged that part of the goal of the Fed's
easy-money policies is indeed to encourage risk-taking, because
in times of a weak economy people and businesses often go into a
defensive crouch.
While Evans did say that leaving rates too low for too long
can lead to excessive risk-taking among some investors, he said
that raising rates prematurely is likely to do more damage than
good to the economy as a whole.
"We ought to be extraordinarily careful if we are going to
use our blunt short-term interest rate tools, figuratively
speaking, in order to address that," he told reporters after the
speech.
While excesses in the mortgage market were at the core of
the financial crisis, Chairman Ben Bernanke and most other Fed
officials have downplayed worries over dangerous bubbles
emerging today. Further, they have pointed to tougher rules on
banks as a safeguard.
In Washington, the president of the New York Fed, William
Dudley, said regulators need to find ways to force financial
firms to take actions that would keep them from running into the
type of trouble that could call for unwinding the firms.
"We need to do more to create incentives to force banks to
act sooner to steer away from impending icebergs," Dudley told a
regulation conference.
Fed Governor Daniel Tarullo, at the same event, said the
biggest unfinished job for supervisors globally is reforming
short-term funding markets in which banks finance large parts of
their business.