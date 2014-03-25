* Yellen's estimation last week set off markets
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, March 25 Top Federal
Reserve officials rushed on Tuesday to clarify just when the
U.S. central bank would finally tighten monetary policy after
comments last week from Fed Chair Janet Yellen intensified a
guessing game among investors.
Bonds dropped and some economists revised their predictions
after a policy-setting meeting last week in which the Fed said
it expected to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable
time" after it wraps up a bond-buying stimulus program, which is
widely expected to end late this year.
Pressed on the statement afterward, Yellen, in her first
news conference as Fed chair, said the phrase "probably means
something on the order of around six months or that type of
thing." Stocks and bonds immediately tumbled as traders took the
statement to suggest rate hikes could come in about a year's
time, sooner than they had anticipated.
Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, speaking on CNBC
television on Tuesday, said Yellen's comment was not a "mistake"
as some had speculated, and in fact that time frame was already
expected in financial markets.
Still, Plosser said he was surprised the market reacted as
much as it did, adding it's better for the Fed "to get away from
talking about time frames."
Dennis Lockhart, head of the Atlanta Fed, said he for one
believes the first rate-hike will come more than six months
after the end of the asset purchases and probably in the second
half of next year.
"That is a really a minimum not a maximum," he said at an
investment conference in Atlanta. "(I) think that it's going to
be longer than that."
The Fed has held rates near zero, an ultra accommodative
level, since late 2008 to help battle the brutal 2007-2009
recession. It began the current round of bond purchases in 2012
and is now winding them down in measured steps in a nod to
stronger economic growth and lower unemployment.
Now that the slow and halting economic recovery has picked
up, the Fed is preparing financial markets for a delicate
reversal in its most aggressive easy-money experiment ever.
SEARCH FOR CERTAINTY
In an interview, Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher
expressed some frustration that financial markets attached so
much weight to Yellen's comment, as well as to freshly published
predictions by Fed policymakers on when they individually expect
the first rate-rise to come.
"What this indicates to me is that the central banks of the
world have become too central to the way people think," he told
Reuters. As for Yellen, he said: "It was her first press
conference, she was pressed on the issue (on when rates will
rise), and the answer is: We'll see."
While the Fed must be careful not to wait too long to
tighten, Fisher said it "will hold the base rate at a low range
until we're certain the recovery is well under way."
According to the published predictions, 13 of the Fed's 16
policymakers expect to tighten policy some time next year, with
the median of officials expecting rates to rise to 1 percent by
the end of 2015.
While Fisher hinted he is among those expecting a rate rise
next year, Plosser - another hawkish official who also has a
vote on policy this year - believes the Fed should aim to raise
rates to 3 percent by the end of 2015 and 4 percent by the end
of 2016.
The view marks Plosser as the central bank's most hawkish
member who is both optimistic about the recovery and wary of
such easy policies.
No other policymaker sees a rate higher than 2.25 percent as
appropriate as early as the end of 2015. All but one Fed
policymaker sees rates no higher than 3.5 percent at the end of
2016.
Fisher said it makes sense for investors to start to
reconsider when rates will rise after years of "cheap and
abundant money" from the central bank.
"Of course the market is going to be nervous about when that
security blanket will be taken away, and how quickly. It's
perfectly human," he said. "But now their life will be a bit
more complex; they'll actually have to do work."
