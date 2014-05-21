WASHINGTON May 21 Federal Reserve policymakers
last month began laying groundwork for an eventual retreat from
easy monetary policy with a discussion of how to best control
interest rates as they remove trillions of dollars from the
financial system.
No final decisions were taken, and minutes of the session,
released on Wednesday, said the Fed was merely engaged in
"prudent planning" and not signaling it was ready to "normalize"
monetary policy or raise interest rates any time soon.
Still, the discussion at the central bank's April 29-30
policy-setting session, coupled with fresh comments by top
officials, show an intensifying discussion over both
exit-strategy details and a developing split over basic analysis
of the U.S. economy.
The next policy meeting will be in mid-June, when the panel
will be joined by Stanley Fischer, the former Bank of Israel
governor whose nomination to the Fed's board was confirmed on
Wednesday by the U.S. Senate. The Senate has yet to act on his
separate nomination to be Fed vice chairman.
Though the economic forecasts reviewed at the April meeting
remained upbeat, the minutes indicated general agreement that
any sustained uptick in inflation was still perhaps years off.
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said on
Wednesday he did not think the Fed's preferred measure of
inflation would reach 2 percent until 2018, an argument for
leaving loose monetary policy in place. He said the economy's
struggle to regain steam might even argue for easing policy
further by committing to drive inflation above the Fed's 2
percent target to make up for lost ground.
Participants in the meeting undertook an apparently
wide-ranging discussion about U.S. labor markets, dissecting
research that suggests a falling share of short-term unemployed
could prove an inflationary spark even with long-term
joblessness running unusually high - a finding a number of
officials said they considered suspect.
Indeed, sluggish wage gains were cited as one indication
that the labor market could have more slack than the nation's
6.3 percent jobless rate suggests.
Other officials, however, offered warnings. "Some
participants reported that labor markets were tight in their
districts or that contacts indicated some sectors or occupations
were experiencing shortages of workers," the minutes reported.
CRISIS ERA DRAWING TO A CLOSE
The discussion over how to exit the Fed's highly
accommodative policy, once the time comes, is the latest sign
that the era of near-zero rates and heavy bond buying is drawing
to a close. Having pumped trillions of dollars into the
financial system, the Fed must now develop tools to siphon them
out as part of the eventual decision to raise target rates.
"Participants generally agreed that starting to consider the
options for normalization at this meeting was prudent," the Fed
said. It added that the discussion "did not imply that
normalization would necessarily begin sometime soon."
Investors expect the Fed to raise rates in the middle of
next year at the earliest, and expectation that was little
changed by the central bank's latest minutes.
