TREASURIES-Yields dip after soft U.S. March inflation reading

* U Mich March data shows soft U.S. inflation * Data suggests risk of more dovish Fed * Yields set for biggest weekly drops in three (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds analyst comment) By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, March 17 U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Friday after data showing low inflation in March suggested that the Federal Reserve could aim for a slower pace of interest rate hikes this year than it had forecast on Wednesday. U.