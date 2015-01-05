Jan 5 Following are highlights from remarks on the economy and monetary policy delivered by Federal Reserve officials since the statement issued by the U.S. central bank's Federal Open Market Committee on Dec. 17. JAN 5 SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS (2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee) Williams reiterated his view that the Fed could reasonably begin debating a rate hike in mid-2015 and said he expected rate hikes thereafter to be gradual. But despite strong tail winds for the U.S. economy such as lower energy prices, "I see no reason whatsoever to rush to tightening." JAN 4 MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) When it comes to deciding rate policy, Kocherlakota said the Fed was better off using its best judgment rather than relying on a policy rule, as some lawmakers are proposing. JAN 3 BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) Low inflation provides "ample justification" for patience on raising rates, Rosengren said. The last time the Fed raised rates, unemployment was actually lower and inflation quite a bit higher than it is today, he said. The Fed has "not been unusually patient as yet," he added. NOV 2 CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT LORETTA MESTER (Does not vote this year on the FOMC) The U.S. economy is on firm footing, and the Fed could well respond by raising rates in the first half of the year, before many economists and traders are expecting, Mester said. DEC 19 SAN FRANCISCO FED'S WILLIAMS (2015 voter) Williams said June 2015 "seems like a reasonable starting point for thinking about when liftoff could happen," even though he expects core inflation to still be below 2 percent at that point. Williams' views are often seen as reflecting the Fed policy-setting core. MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA (Not a 2015 voter) The Federal Reserve is creating "unacceptable" downside risks to U.S. inflation. It should have pledged to keep rates low until the inflation outlook improves and should have signaled it will restart its bond-buying program if inflation does not strengthen, said Kocherlakota, who dissented against the December decision. PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER (Not a 2015 voter) Plosser, who dissented against the Fed's December decision, said the Fed should have changed its guidance to give it more flexibility to raise rates sooner should the economy continue to improve. RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER (Not a 2015 voter) Lacker said he supported the Fed's new pledge of patience on rates, "and that characterization could change from meeting to meeting for me." He said he wanted to see a "little more" data before he would support raising rates, saying that would likely be sometime in 2015. DEC 17 FED CHAIR JANET YELLEN (Permanent voter on FOMC) Yellen said the Fed's new pledge to be patient on raising rates meant that policymakers are "unlikely to begin the normalization process for at least the next couple of meetings." (The Fed's next two policy meetings are scheduled for January and March.) She told reporters that even with a sharp drop in energy costs, the Fed felt confident that inflation would eventually turn higher and approach the central bank's 2 percent target. She suggested officials would feel comfortable raising rates as long as other economic signals stayed strong and expectations of future inflation held firm. FOMC STATEMENT "Based on its current assessment, the Committee judges that it can be patient in beginning to normalize the stance of monetary policy." (Reporting by Reuters Fed reporting team)