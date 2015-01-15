Jan 15 Following are highlights from remarks on
the economy and monetary policy delivered by Federal Reserve
officials since the statement issued by the U.S. central bank's
Federal Open Market Committee on Dec. 17.
JAN 15
BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Rosengren said he was not confident inflation will soon rise
and wanted move evidence that wages and prices are rebounding
before increasing interest rates. "If we don't see any evidence
in wage and price data for a year, then I'd wait a year,"
Rosengren told the Wall Street Journal.
JAN 14
PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Plosser explained further his dissent at the December Fed
policy meeting, saying he felt the Fed should remove all
reference to the passage of time in deciding when to raise
rates, rather than saying it would be "patient" in making the
decision. Plosser said the economy was on a normal footing now
and that the current near-zero level of interest rates was no
longer justified.
JAN 13
MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Kocherlakota said he was "uneasy" that the low interest
rates on long-term U.S. bonds may make it harder for the United
States to raise rates when the time comes, reflecting a shortage
of other safe assets around the world. The situation means there
is a risk the target federal funds rate will also be
"persistently low."
JAN 12
RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER
(2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee)
Lacker said the Fed should drop the word "patient" from its
policy statement at the meeting before it expects to raise
interest rates, offering a clear signal of its intentions.
Lacker also said he felt slack in the labor market is almost
gone.
ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART
(2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee)
Lockhart said he felt the Fed could proceed to raise
interest rates even if inflation is not rising, as long as it is
not clearly slipping backwards and raising a risk of deflation.
He said weak inflation and wage growth remained puzzling, but
that he was optimistic about the strength of the recovery.
JAN 8
BOSTON FED'S ROSENGREN
(Not a 2015 voter)
Rosengren said that the current low level of inflation means
the Fed can not only be patient with its first rate hike, but
with subsequent increases as well. He said he did not think the
initial move would have much impact on the economy.
JAN 7
CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS
(2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee)
Evans said he was very concerned that, by his forecast,
inflation will not return to the Fed's 2-percent goal until
2018, even if the central bank does not begin to raise rates
until next year. But he also suggested that he would be open to
raising rates this year, should data come in stronger than
expected or if the rate rises are shallow enough that they would
not keep inflation from returning to more healthy levels.
JAN 5
SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS
(2015 voter on the Federal Open Market Committee)
Williams reiterated his view that the Fed could reasonably
begin debating a rate hike in mid-2015 and said he expected rate
hikes thereafter to be gradual. But despite strong tail winds
for the U.S. economy such as lower energy prices, "I see no
reason whatsoever to rush to tightening."
JAN 4
MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA
(Not a 2015 voter)
When it comes to deciding rate policy, Kocherlakota said the
Fed was better off using its best judgment rather than relying
on a policy rule, as some lawmakers are proposing.
JAN 3
BOSTON FED'S ROSENGREN
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Low inflation provides "ample justification" for patience on
raising rates, Rosengren said. The last time the Fed raised
rates, unemployment was actually lower and inflation quite a bit
higher than it is today, he said. The Fed has "not been
unusually patient as yet," he added.
JAN 2
CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT LORETTA MESTER
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
The U.S. economy is on firm footing, and the Fed could well
respond by raising rates in the first half of the year, before
many economists and traders are expecting, Mester said.
DEC 19
SAN FRANCISCO FED'S WILLIAMS
(2015 voter)
Williams said June 2015 "seems like a reasonable starting
point for thinking about when liftoff could happen," even though
he expects core inflation to still be below 2 percent at that
point. Williams' views are often seen as reflecting the Fed
policy-setting core.
MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA
(Not a 2015 voter)
The Federal Reserve is creating "unacceptable" downside
risks to U.S. inflation. It should have pledged to keep rates
low until the inflation outlook improves and should have
signaled it will restart its bond-buying program if inflation
does not strengthen, said Kocherlakota, who dissented against
the December decision.
PHILADELPHIA FED'S PLOSSER
(Not a 2015 voter)
Plosser, who dissented against the Fed's December decision,
said the central bank should have changed its guidance to give
it more flexibility to raise rates sooner should the economy
continue to improve.
RICHMOND FED'S LACKER
(2015 voter)
Lacker said he supported the Fed's new pledge of patience on
rates "and that characterization could change from meeting to
meeting for me." He said he wanted to see a "little more" data
before he would support raising rates, saying that would likely
be sometime in 2015.
DEC 17
FED CHAIR JANET YELLEN
(Permanent voter on FOMC)
Yellen said the Fed's new pledge to be patient on raising
rates meant policymakers are "unlikely to begin the
normalization process for at least the next couple of meetings."
(The Fed's next two policy meetings are scheduled for January
and March.) She told reporters that even with a sharp drop in
energy costs, the Fed felt confident that inflation would
eventually turn higher and approach the central bank's 2 percent
target. She suggested officials would feel comfortable raising
rates as long as other economic signals stayed strong and
expectations of future inflation held firm.
FOMC STATEMENT
"Based on its current assessment, the Committee judges that
it can be patient in beginning to normalize the stance of
monetary policy."
