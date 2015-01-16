Jan 16 The following are highlights from remarks
on the economy and monetary policy delivered by Federal Reserve
officials since the statement issued by the U.S. central bank's
Federal Open Market Committee on Dec. 17:
JAN. 16
SAN FRANCISCO FED PRESIDENT JOHN WILLIAMS
(Votes this year on the Federal Open Market Committee)
Williams, a centrist policymaker, said the Fed was on track
for an interest rate hike by mid-year despite economic weakness
abroad. "I think that sometime around the middle of the year we
are going to be closer to a decision, at least I would think we
would be closer to it being an appropriate timing to raise
rates," he said, citing strong momentum in the United States.
ST. LOUIS FED PRESIDENT JAMES BULLARD
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Criticizing the Fed for misreading strength in the labor
market and overestimating inflation, Bullard said the FOMC has
failed to shift market expectations on the timing and path of an
expected interest rate hike later this year. "Instead, market
expectations for the policy rate have moved in the opposite
direction, raising questions about the nature of the Committee's
reaction function to incoming data," he said.
Bullard added that the market turmoil sparked by the Swiss
National Bank's lifting of its euro cap will not have a direct
impact on the U.S. economy.
MINNEAPOLIS FED PRESIDENT NARAYANA KOCHERLAKOTA
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Kocherlakota, the most dovish of policymakers, said the Fed
should take seriously signs that inflation could undershoot a
2-percent inflation target for years, particularly given the
appetite from abroad for safe assets. Unless the supply of such
assets are increased, he said, "You are going to face an
increase in the price of those assets, which shows up as a
decline in the rate of inflation."
JAN. 15
BOSTON FED PRESIDENT ERIC ROSENGREN
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Rosengren said he was not confident inflation will soon rise
and wanted move evidence that wages and prices are rebounding
before increasing interest rates. "If we don't see any evidence
in wage and price data for a year, then I'd wait a year,"
Rosengren told the Wall Street Journal.
JAN. 14
PHILADELPHIA FED PRESIDENT CHARLES PLOSSER
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
Plosser explained further his dissent at the December Fed
policy meeting, saying he felt the Fed should remove all
reference to the passage of time in deciding when to raise
rates, rather than saying it would be "patient" in making the
decision. Plosser said the economy was on a normal footing now
and that the current near-zero level of interest rates was no
longer justified.
JAN. 13
MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA
Kocherlakota said he was "uneasy" that the low interest
rates on long-term U.S. bonds may make it harder for the United
States to raise rates when the time comes, reflecting a shortage
of other safe assets around the world. The situation means there
is a risk the target federal funds rate will also be
"persistently low."
JAN. 12
RICHMOND FED PRESIDENT JEFFREY LACKER
(Votes this year on the FOMC)
Lacker said the Fed should drop the word "patient" from its
policy statement at the meeting before it expects to raise
interest rates, offering a clear signal of its intentions.
Lacker also said he felt slack in the labor market is almost
gone.
ATLANTA FED PRESIDENT DENNIS LOCKHART
(Votes this year on the FOMC)
Lockhart said he felt the Fed could proceed to raise
interest rates even if inflation is not rising, as long as it is
not clearly slipping backwards and raising a risk of deflation.
He said weak inflation and wage growth remained puzzling, but
that he was optimistic about the strength of the recovery.
JAN. 8
BOSTON FED'S ROSENGREN
Rosengren said that the current low level of inflation means
the Fed can not only be patient with its first rate hike, but
with subsequent increases as well. He said he did not think the
initial move would have much impact on the economy.
JAN. 7
CHICAGO FED PRESIDENT CHARLES EVANS
(Votes this year on the FOMC)
Evans said he was very concerned that, by his forecast,
inflation will not return to the Fed's 2-percent goal until
2018, even if the central bank does not begin to raise rates
until next year. But he also suggested that he would be open to
raising rates this year, should data come in stronger than
expected or if the rate rises are shallow enough that they would
not keep inflation from returning to more healthy levels.
JAN. 5
SAN FRANCISCO FED'S WILLIAMS
(Votes this year on the FOMC)
Williams reiterated his view that the Fed could reasonably
begin debating a rate hike in mid-2015 and said he expected rate
hikes thereafter to be gradual. But despite strong tail winds
for the U.S. economy such as lower energy prices, "I see no
reason whatsoever to rush to tightening."
JAN. 4
MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA
When it comes to deciding rate policy, Kocherlakota said the
Fed was better off using its best judgment rather than relying
on a policy rule, as some lawmakers are proposing.
JAN. 3
BOSTON FED'S ROSENGREN
Low inflation provides "ample justification" for patience on
raising rates, Rosengren said. The last time the Fed raised
rates, unemployment was actually lower and inflation quite a bit
higher than it is today, he said. The Fed has "not been
unusually patient as yet," he added.
JAN. 2
CLEVELAND FED PRESIDENT LORETTA MESTER
(Does not vote this year on the FOMC)
The U.S. economy is on firm footing, and the Fed could well
respond by raising rates in the first half of the year, before
many economists and traders are expecting, Mester said.
DEC. 19
SAN FRANCISCO FED'S WILLIAMS
Williams said June 2015 "seems like a reasonable starting
point for thinking about when liftoff could happen," even though
he expects core inflation to still be below 2 percent at that
point. Williams' views are often seen as reflecting the Fed
policy-setting core.
MINNEAPOLIS FED'S KOCHERLAKOTA
The Federal Reserve is creating "unacceptable" downside
risks to U.S. inflation. It should have pledged to keep rates
low until the inflation outlook improves and should have
signaled it will restart its bond-buying program if inflation
does not strengthen, said Kocherlakota, who dissented against
the December decision.
PHILADELPHIA FED'S PLOSSER
Plosser, who dissented against the Fed's December decision,
said the central bank should have changed its guidance to give
it more flexibility to raise rates sooner should the economy
continue to improve.
RICHMOND FED'S LACKER
Lacker said he supported the Fed's new pledge of patience on
rates "and that characterization could change from meeting to
meeting for me." He said he wanted to see a "little more" data
before he would support raising rates, saying that would likely
be sometime in 2015.
DEC. 17
FED CHAIR JANET YELLEN
(Permanent voter on the FOMC)
Yellen said the Fed's new pledge to be patient on raising
rates meant policymakers are "unlikely to begin the
normalization process for at least the next couple of meetings."
(The Fed's next two policy meetings are scheduled for January
and March.) She told reporters that even with a sharp drop in
energy costs, the Fed felt confident that inflation would
eventually turn higher and approach the central bank's 2 percent
target. She suggested officials would feel comfortable raising
rates as long as other economic signals stayed strong and
expectations of future inflation held firm.
FOMC STATEMENT
"Based on its current assessment, the Committee judges that
it can be patient in beginning to normalize the stance of
monetary policy."
(Reporting by Reuters Fed team; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)