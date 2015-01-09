* Evans, Kocherlakota want first rate hike in 2016
* Lockhart sees first rate hike mid-2015 or later
* Lacker sees brighter economic picture, steady inflation
outlook
* Most Fed officials expect rates to rise in 2015
By Ann Saphir
Jan 9 Slow wage growth and low inflation are
prompting two top U.S. Federal Reserve officials to call for
deferring interest-rate increases until next year, and a third
to suggest waiting until mid-2015 or later - all despite strong
U.S. jobs gains.
"If the (Fed) is to err on the side of being a little late
as viewed by history writers or maybe a little early, I prefer
to take the risk of being a little bit late," Atlanta Fed
President Dennis Lockhart told Bloomberg News in an interview on
Friday.
U.S. employers added more jobs in December than expected,
but wage growth slowed, a government report showed earlier in
the day.
Lockhart, seen as a policy centrist, said the report is no
reason to advance the timing of the Fed's first rate hike, which
he now expects to occur in mid-2015 or later.
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans,
speaking with CNBC just after the jobs report, said he is
sticking to his call for a rate rise in 2016.
"If we are going to get inflation up to our 2 percent
objective ... we are going to have to see wages increase more,"
Evans said. "That's why I'm in favor of being patient on raising
interest rates."
Both Evans and Lockhart have a vote on the Fed's
policy-setting panel this year. Evans said he thinks inflation
will still take years to return to the Fed's 2 percent target
despite what he called "good, good progress" on jobs.
The Fed has kept short-term interest rates near zero since
December 2008, and most central bank officials expect the
economy to be strong enough this year to start raising them.
Traders share that viewpoint, betting on Friday that the Fed
will begin doing so in September.
Late Thursday, Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota called for leaving rates where they are for at
least another year. Like Evans, he also cited sluggish wage
growth and stubbornly low inflation, along with rising bets in
financial markets that the Fed will continue to miss its
inflation target.
The U.S. bond market's measures on inflation expectations
fell further after the jobs report.
Bets on inflation expectations have "moved down a lot,"
Evans said on Friday. "That's either an assessment by investors
that they are expecting continued very low, below-our-objective
inflation ... or the cost of low inflation is potentially much
higher than they've ever experienced before."
The Fed last month downplayed the decline in market-based
measures of inflation, saying that surveys showed economists
still firmly expect the Fed to be able to boost inflation back
to its target.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who also votes on Fed
policy this year, on Friday embraced that view, calling survey
measures of inflation expectations rock steady and painting a
bright picture of economic growth.
Saying there is no pre-set timetable for raising rates,
Lacker added that the Fed must respond quickly if the outlook
for growth changes rapidly.
(With reporting by Michael Flaherty in Richmond, Va and Howard
Schneider in Washington; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Chris Reese
and Chizu Nomiyama)