* Williams: mid-year rate rise still in play
* Bullard: Inflation not so low we need zero interest rates
* Kocherlakota sticks to 2016 rate hike view
By Ann Saphir
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 16 The Federal Reserve is
still on track for a potential mid-year interest-rate increase,
a top Fed official said on Friday, citing strong U.S. economic
momentum and a falling unemployment rate.
"There is no need to rush to raise rates; at the same time
we want to make sure that we appropriately act in a way that we
don't get behind the curve," San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams told reporters at the bank's
headquarters.
"If the forecast evolves the way I expect, six months from
now or whatever - middle of this year - I think we'll have a
better position to understand either well we need to wait
longer, or maybe it's we could act now."
Fed officials are grappling with when to gradually wean the
U.S. economy from more than six years of near-zero interest
rates, now that unemployment has fallen and economic growth
looks solidly above its long-term trend.
But inflation has been undershooting the Fed's 2-percent
target, and some gauges suggest the inflation outlook is
falling. That has prompted a few Fed officials to argue the Fed
should defer any rate hikes until next year.
"At some point you just have to give in to the data," and
respond to too-low inflation with stimulus, not tightening,
Minneapolis Fed President Narayana Kocherlakota said in Golden
Valley, Minnesota earlier on Friday.
St. Louis Fed President James Bullard took the opposite view
in a separate appearance in Chicago, saying while inflation is
low, it is not low enough to justify keeping borrowing costs at
zero.
Williams, who unlike Bullard and Kocherlakota votes this
year on Fed policy and whose views are seen as centrist,
acknowledged that dropping inflation expectations are a
"negative signal," but only about global growth prospects.
Low yields on U.S. Treasuries, often tied to expectations
for slowing future domestic growth, are "not about the U.S.
economy and the Federal Reserve" but mostly reflect weakness in
Europe and elsewhere, he said. "I don't agree that it is sending
a negative signal about the U.S. economy," he said, forecasting
GDP growth of 2.5 percent to 3 percent this year.
While he does not expect inflation to be back up to 2
percent by the time the Fed raises rates, the inflation-subduing
effects of falling oil prices should subside in six to 12
months, and it should begin to turn up as labor market slack
declines further.
"The U.S economic underlying momentum is really very good,"
Williams said.
Speaking a day after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets
by lifting a cap on its currency against the euro,
Williams said the Fed's goal is "to not surprise or disrupt
markets."
(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)