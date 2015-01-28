(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)
By Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Jan 28 The Federal Reserve is
expected to signal it remains on track to begin raising interest
rates later this year, as the central bank shows confidence that
low inflation and rising risks from abroad have yet to derail
the U.S. economic recovery.
The Fed's first two-day policy meeting of the year concludes
on Wednesday, and policymakers will likely restate their
"patient" approach to raising rates, while also voicing faith
that the economy will continue improving.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen faces growing skepticism that the
central bank can tighten monetary policy by mid-year, with a
strengthening dollar and falling oil prices adding to worries
that inflation readings remain too low for the Fed to begin
hiking.
But U.S. central bank officials have argued that the drop in
oil prices is a transitory factor that benefits U.S. consumers
in the short run. And with unemployment dropping and growth on
track, Fed officials have indicated they will move forward with
an initial rate hike in the middle or latter half of the year
even if other closely watched measures such as wages remain
weak.
"The Fed will follow through and normalize rates later this
year...Our thinking is June. I would not debate anybody who said
September," said Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's
Analytics.
This week's Federal Open Market Committee meeting features
four new regional bank presidents who rotate into voting
positions: Atlanta's Dennis Lockhart, Chicago's Charles Evans,
Richmond's Jeffrey Lacker and San Francisco's John Williams.
With the exception of Lacker, an inflation hawk, the rest of
that bloc are largely dovish central bankers who have favored
keeping rates low throughout the economic recovery.
MARKET TURMOIL
The Fed's policy statement on Wednesday will follow a
tumultuous few weeks in markets worldwide. In that time, the
divergence between the U.S. and other major central banks has
become stark, with a host of countries cutting interest rates
and the European Central Bank launching a massive new stimulus
program.
The collapse in global oil prices is already helping to push
the Fed further from achieving a key policy goal of raising
annual inflation to two percent. Lower energy prices and the
ECB's stimulus also adds further upward pressure on the dollar.
"The dollar, as a standalone, is unlikely to feature
materially in the Fed's decision. But the Fed will consider the
extent to which international weakness and geo-political issues
counter better economic conditions," said Mohamed El-Erian,
chief economic adviser at Allianz.
Morgan Stanley moved its Fed liftoff forecast to March 2016
from January, and lowered its 2015 core PCE growth forecast - a
key Fed inflationary measure - to 1.2 percent from 1.9 percent.
U.S. economic data meanwhile has been mixed and futures
contracts show investors betting on a greater chance of the Fed
moving up rates in September or later, rather than June.
But in the Fed's December statement, its addition of the
word "patient" in reference to rate guidance showed the central
bank was still inching closer to lift off. Yellen went further
at the December press conference to say the Fed was unlikely to
begin the process for at least the "next couple of meetings."
That statement all but ruled out a move in January and
March, with investors now watching for when 'patient' is
dropped, which will likely signal the Fed is ready to move at
the next meeting. While Yellen has said a rate
decision depends on the data, the June meeting and its scheduled
press conference appears to be the central bank's target.
"The Fed is operating under the base case of a June liftoff,
and June is still several months away," said Cornerstone Macro
economist Robert Perli, who added he expects, at most, minor
changes to the Fed's December statement. "The Fed can afford to
buy itself some more time, and that's exactly what we expect it
to do."
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan in New York; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)