(Adds quotes from Fed statement and economists, details,
updates markets)
* Fed strengthens upbeat language on economy, jobs market
* Central bank says inflation has declined further
* Says will remain "patient" on monetary policy
* No dissents on policy statement
By Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday said the U.S. economy was expanding "at a solid pace"
with strong job gains in a signal that the central bank remains
on track with its plans to raise interest rates this year.
The Fed repeated it would be "patient" in deciding when to
raise benchmark borrowing costs from zero, though it also
acknowledged a decline in certain inflation measures.
After a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market
Committee, policymakers struck an upbeat tone on the U.S.
economy's prospects and held to their view that energy-led
weakness in inflation would dissipate.
"The committee, in fact, was downright bullish on current
economic conditions and the outlook," said Paul Edelstein,
director of financial economics at IHS Global Insight.
In making its announcement, the Fed largely skirted slumping
economies in Europe and Asia, saying only that it would take
"financial and international developments" into account when
determining when to raise rates, adding a reference to global
markets for the first time since January 2013.
"Economic activity has been expanding at a solid pace," the
Fed said in a statement that marked an upgrade to its prior
assessment of a "moderate pace" of growth. "Labor market
conditions have improved further, with strong job gains and a
lower unemployment rate."
Long-term U.S. bond yields fell as some investors focused on
the Fed's reference to international developments and weak
inflation, potentially widening the gap between the central
bank's language and what markets expect policymakers to do. The
dollar strengthened against a broad basket of currencies.
"Just the inclusion of international development, that's
probably perceived as dovish and the bond market is rallying
probably on that," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief U.S. economist at
High Frequency Economics. O'Sullivan added that "at the end of
the day, the baseline is still June for lift-off," and said that
the falling unemployment rate remains a key gauge for the Fed.
'PATIENT'
The Fed's stance stands in sharp contrast to many of its
peers in developed countries that have recently eased monetary
policy to boost struggling economies. That was led by the
European Central Bank's 1 trillion euro bond-buying program to
stimulate the euro zone's economy.
"You would have thought that if you were going to really
postpone (a rate hike) to 2016 there would have been some more
emphasis on international events and the dollar," said John
Silva, an economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The policy divergence has helped push the U.S. dollar to
multi-year highs, a looming concern for the Fed given the move's
negative impact on U.S. exporters and inflation.
Many Fed officials have pointed to a possible rate increase
around mid-year, but they again left the door open to a later
move. "The committee judges that it can be patient in beginning
to normalize the stance of monetary policy," the Fed said.
The central bank acknowledged inflation had declined further
below its 2 percent target and that market-based price gauges
had fallen substantially - a more negative assessment than it
gave in December.
The Fed also provided a time frame for its inflation view,
saying it expects inflation to rise gradually toward its goal
over the "medium term."
Fed officials have said they could being raising rates even
if inflation remains stuck at a low level, confident that
economic growth and job gains will eventually produce rising
prices. They also view the initial "liftoff" as the start of an
extended, years-long process in which rates will remain far
below normal and continue to boost investment and spending.
The latest statement follows a policy shift begun in
December when the Fed first said it would take a patient
approach to raising rates. At that time, Fed Chair Janet Yellen
made clear that "patient" meant at least two meetings.
That statement all but ruled out a move this month and in
March, with investors now watching for when the 'patient'
reference is dropped, which will likely signal the Fed is ready
to move. While Yellen has tied any rate hike rate to incoming
economic data, the June meeting and its scheduled press
conference would appear to be the central bank's earliest
opportunity.
In December, the Fed said that approach was consistent with
its previous guidance of keeping rates near zero for a
"considerable time." The statement on Wednesday removed the
reference to its former guidance.
Four new regional Fed presidents - Atlanta's Dennis
Lockhart, Chicago's Charles Evans, Richmond's Jeffrey Lacker and
San Francisco's John Williams - rotated into voting positions
for this week's policy meeting. With the exception of Lacker,
an inflation hawk, they are largely dovish central bankers who
have favored keeping rates low throughout the recovery from the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
Wednesday's statement was adopted without dissent, a sign
that Yellen was able to reach consensus with the new voting
group.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider; Additional
reporting by Luciana Lopez in New York; Editing by Tim Ahmann
and Paul Simao)