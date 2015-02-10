By Michael Flaherty
| RALEIGH, N.C.
RALEIGH, N.C. Feb 10 The Federal Reserve should
raise interest rates in June, a top Fed official said on
Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy is strengthening and that
inflation will move back to the central bank's target.
"At this point, I think June looks like the attractive
option" to raise interest rates, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker told reporters here. "The data could change that, but it
would have to be surprising data for me."
While Lacker is an inflation hawk who has pushed the Fed to
move sooner with raising rates, his call for lifting off in June
is the first time he has specified the month.
Lacker's comments came as San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank
President John Williams told the Financial Times economic
conditions are "getting closer and closer to those where it
makes sense to really start thinking seriously about starting
this process of normalization."
The Federal Reserve has kept rates near zero since 2008 to
stimulate the U.S. economy, which has seen steady job growth and
a drop in its unemployment rate.
Whether the Fed is prepared to move in June is the subject
of debate between economists and investors. Fed officials have
indicated that they plan to hike later this year, with June as a
possible target date, but Fed fund futures contracts indicate
that investors expect the central bank to move later.
U.S. Treasury bonds sank last week, in part after an
unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report on Friday that suggested to
many investors the Fed was indeed closer to raising short-term
rates. Treasury debt prices fell on Tuesday, bumping benchmark
10-year yields above 2 percent for the first time in a month as
investors positioned for a possible hike and big government bond
auctions.
Lacker, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy setting
committee this year, said that going back a year, he believed
the central bank should hike in the first half of this year, a
stance he said that has only been affirmed by rapid U.S.economic
growth that is moving at a sustainable pace.
The FT said Williams said the Fed might have to hike
borrowing costs "much more dramatically" than otherwise if it
waited too long, saying it was better to move sooner and raise
rates "gradually, thoughtfully."
In the interview, Williams made clear he felt the
inflation-dampening impact of falling oil prices and a strong
dollar would fade.
"Those influences will wane and this basic force of a strong
labor market, strong economy, will ... become the dominant
theme, and to my mind push wages up to 3-3.5 percent and push
inflation back to 2 percent," he said.
Williams said the question of whether to raise rates in June
or later would be "in play" at that point, but did not commit to
voting for a move at that time, the Financial Times said.
AUDIT
Lacker, a veteran of the Richmond Fed since 1989, weighed in
on the "Audit the Fed" movement that has re-surfaced on Capitol
Hill, with Senator Rand Paul re-introducing the bill.
Several Fed officials, including Fed Governor Jerome Powell
on Monday, have spoken out against the audit bill, saying the
Fed is already audited, and only its monetary policy decisions
remain exempt.
"I think cooler heads will prevail ultimately, but it could
result in pressure on us and the administration on a variety of
fronts," Lacker said, referring to whether the bill would move
through the approval process.
"To my mind, if you look at the nuts and bolts of what it
does, it facilitates high frequency harassment on our decision
making - our monetary policy decision-making," Lacker said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)