* Fed says economy slowdown is transitory
* Central bank slightly upgrades view of inflation
* Moves to meeting-by-meeting approach on rate hike
By Michael Flaherty and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, April 29 The Federal Reserve
downgraded its view of the U.S. labor market and economy on
Wednesday in a policy statement that suggested the central bank
may have to wait until at least the third quarter to begin
raising interest rates.
The Fed's statement put in place a meeting-by-meeting
approach on the timing of its first rate hike since June 2006,
making such a decision solely dependent on incoming economic
data.
The data, however, have been getting worse. Just hours
before the Fed's statement, the U.S. government reported that
first-quarter gross domestic product came in much weaker than
expected.
The central bank acknowledged that growth had slowed in the
winter months, a dimmer assessment of the economy than its view
in March. And while it said the poor performance was in part due
to transitory factors, it pointed to soft patches across the
economy, in a sign it may have to hold off hiking rates until at
least September.
"The committee anticipates that it will be appropriate to
raise the target range for the federal funds rate when it has
seen further improvement in the labor market and is reasonably
confident that inflation will move back to its 2 percent
objective over the medium term," the Fed said in its statement,
following a two-day meeting of its policy-setting committee.
U.S. Treasury yields added to earlier gains and short-term
interest-rate futures contracts dropped slightly after the Fed
statement before paring the losses. Futures traders continue to
bet the Fed will wait until December to raise rates, and give an
October rate rise just a 46 percent chance, according to CME
FedWatch.
The Fed's guidance on Wednesday differed little from its
last meeting. But unlike its March policy statement, this time
the central bank did not effectively rule out hiking rates at
its next meeting.
That still makes a June move a possibility, though the data
would have to sharply improve in the next two months for that to
happen.
'A LITTLE DOVISH'
The economy grew at an anemic 0.2 percent annual rate in the
first quarter, the Commerce Department reported early on
Wednesday, well below economists' expectations for 1.0 percent
growth and the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent expansion.
In its statement, the Fed said the pace of job gains had
moderated, a downgrade of its view last month and a reflection
of the poor March employment data. It also noted that the
underutilization of labor resources was little changed - it had
used the term "improved" in its March statement.
"On net it seems to be a little dovish given the
weaker-than-expected activity we have seen," said Gennadiy
Goldberg of TD Securities.
The Fed's view of inflation changed only slightly, as it
hinted at the recent stabilization of oil prices and a leveling
off of the U.S. dollar by saying "inflation continued to run
below" its longer-term objective. At its last meeting the Fed
had described inflation as having "declined."
"We all know the Fed would love to start normalizing rates,
but the simple fact is, the data does not warrant that action
right now," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Phoenix
Financial Services in New York.
There were no dissents in the Fed's policy statement on
Wednesday.
After the release of the statement, the Fed held a
conference call with reporters to test a new conference call
system that increases its flexibility to explain an interest
rate hike in months when one of its quarterly press conferences
is not already scheduled. )
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Additional reporting by the New
York markets team and Ann Saphir; Editing by David Chance and
Paul Simao)