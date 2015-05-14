NEW YORK May 14 The Federal Reserve said on
Thursday it will resume testing of its term deposit facility
with two operations later this month in an effort to ensure the
program's readiness.
The term deposit facility (TDF) is one of the tools the U.S.
central bank has said it will use to reduce cash in the banking
system to achieve its interest rate target.
The Fed last conducted TDF tests back in February.
The first two operations in this latest series will be
conducted on May 21 and May 28 and will offer 14-day and 7-day
term deposits, respectively.
"The Federal Reserve plans to conduct similar routine TDF
test operations in the coming months. The schedule and terms for
future operations will be announced at later dates," the central
bank said in a statement.
They will each offer floating-rate term deposits with the
maximum individual award amount set at $5 billion, and the rate
set equal to the sum of the interest rate on excess reserves
(currently 25 basis points) plus a fixed spread of 1 basis
point, it said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)