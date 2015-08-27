(Adds context and policymaker comments made in separate
interview)
WASHINGTON Aug 27 A Federal Reserve policymaker
who has argued for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike said
central bankers should take a "wait-and-see" approach to
tightening policy due to a financial market sell-off and China's
economic slowdown.
The comments by Kansas City Fed Bank President Esther
George, aired on Thursday in a cable television interview, were
a sign that concerns over financial market turmoil have
penetrated deeply into the U.S. central bank, further reducing
the likelihood of a Fed rate hike in September.
George's expressed caution followed comments made Wednesday
by the head of the New York Fed that the case for a September
rate lift-off now seemed "less compelling." The chief of the
Atlanta Fed on Monday also appeared more cautious about raising
rates next month.
"Given what we've seen recently, I think we just have to
wait and see," George told Fox Business Network.
In an interview on CNBC network, George said "this week's
events complicate the rate picture."
While softening her stance, George made clear she was not
ruling out the possibility she would support a rate increase as
early as September. "I don't want to take too much signal from
something that could turn out to be noise. I don't want to
overreact to short-term data that may not in the long term
really turn out to be significant for that kind of decision,"
she told Fox Business News.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Andrea Ricci)