* Fed, BoE sound confident notes in face of China fears
* Fischer says pressure on U.S. inflation dissipating
* Global markets edgy, awaiting Fed rate hike
By Jonathan Spicer and Howard Schneider
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 29 U.S. inflation will
likely rebound as pressure from the dollar fades, allowing the
Federal Reserve to raise interest rates gradually, Fed Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Saturday in a speech careful
not to overreact to a possible Chinese slowdown.
The influential U.S. central banker was circumspect whether
he would prefer to raise rates from near zero at a
much-anticipated policy meeting on Sept. 16-17. But he said
downward price pressure from the rising dollar, falling oil
prices, and slack in the U.S. labor market is fading.
The cautious confidence from Fischer, as well as from Bank
of England Governor Mark Carney who spoke at a conference
alongside him, suggests at least two major central banks are
poised to look beyond a week of financial-market turmoil brought
on by fears that China's economy is faltering.
"Given the apparent stability of inflation expectations,
there is good reason to believe that inflation will move higher
as the forces holding down inflation dissipate further," Fischer
told a central bankers' conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"With inflation low, we can probably remove accommodation at
a gradual pace," he added. "Yet, because monetary policy
influences real activity with a substantial lag, we should not
wait until inflation is back to 2 percent to begin tightening."
Central banks and governments globally are bracing for the
Fed decision, which could weaken foreign currencies and put even
more pressure on emerging markets already reeling after the
volatile global stocks selloff.
At the same time, Fischer, Carney and other policymakers are
wrestling with the world's stubbornly low levels of inflation,
and recognizing that the rapid pace of globalization over the
last quarter century may have made it harder for any individual
country to move inflation higher.
"There are profound secular and cyclical disinflationary
forces at work in the global economy," Carney said, making it
harder for central banks in London, Washington and elsewhere to
reach the inflation targets they have set as a core policy goal.
The Fed has said it wants to be reasonably confident that
inflation, which has been stuck below its 2-percent target for a
few years, will rebound in the medium term. The pickup in prices
could stall, however, if a slowdown in China and falling
commodity prices drag down the global economy.
"At this moment, we are following developments in the
Chinese economy and their actual and potential effects on other
economies even more closely than usual," said Fischer, a close
ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen.
The Fed's preferred measure of inflation slipped to 1.2
percent in July, the lowest in more than four years.
Fischer said the dollar's year-long rise played a big role
in that weakness, and it could restrain U.S. gross domestic
product growth through 2016 and even into 2017 - all the more
reason to "proceed cautiously" in raising rates, he said.
Outside the conference on Friday, Fischer made an impromptu
television appearance to say it was too early to say whether the
Fed should in September hike rates for the first time in nearly
a decade. Markets, on alert for any sign policymakers were
ruling out a September liftoff, read Fischer's remarks as
suggesting a tightening would at least come this year.
While central banks in China, Japan, and Europe are ramping
up monetary stimulus to fight off deflation or boost growth, the
BoE, like the Fed, is plotting when to begin tightening policy.
Carney said a slowdown in China could depress UK inflation
further but it did not, for now, change his central bank's
position on when and how it might raise rates.
Economists predict the Bank of England is likely to start
raising rates in the first quarter of next year.
The developments "are unlikely to change the process of rate
increases from limited and gradual to infinitesimal and inert,"
Carney told the conference, reiterating that the BoE's policy
decision would become clearer "around the turn of the year."
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Howard Schneider; Additional
reporting by William Schomberg in London; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)