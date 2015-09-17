(Repeats to fix formatting)
NEW YORK, Sept 17 (Recasts with Fed policy
statement)
* Federal funds rate remains unchanged
* Fed defers to global economic volatility
* Yellen to hold news conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT)
By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve
kept interest rates unchanged on Thursday in a nod to concerns
about a weak world economy, but left open the possibility of a
modest policy tightening later this year.
In what amounted to a tactical retreat, the U.S. central
bank said an array of global risks and other factors had
convinced it to delay what would have been the first rate hike
in nearly a decade.
"Recent global economic and financial developments may
restrain economic activity somewhat and are likely to put
further downward pressure on inflation in the near term," the
Fed said in its policy statement following the end of a two-day
meeting. It added the risks to the U.S. economy remained nearly
balanced but that it was "monitoring developments abroad."
However, the central bank maintained its bias towards a rate
hike sometime this year, while lowering its long-term outlook
for the economy. Fresh economic projections showed 13 of 17 Fed
policymakers still foresee raising rates at least once in 2015,
down from 15 at the last meeting in June. Four policymakers now
believe rates should not be raised until at least 2016, compared
to two who felt that way in June.
The Fed has policy meetings in October and December.
In deciding when to hike rates, the Fed repeated that it
wanted to see "some further improvement in the labor market,"
and be "reasonably confident" that inflation will increase.
Taken as a whole, the latest Fed projections of slower GDP
growth, low unemployment and still low inflation suggest that
concerns of a so-called secular stagnation may be taking root
among Fed policymakers. One policymaker even suggested a
negative federal funds rate.
The median projection of the 17 policymakers showed the Fed
expects the economy to grow 2.1 percent this year, slightly
faster than previously thought. However, its forecasts for GDP
growth in 2016 and 2017 were downgraded.
Policymakers also forecast inflation to creep only slowly
toward the Fed's 2 percent target even as unemployment dips
lower than previously expected. They now expect the unemployment
rate to hit 4.8 percent next year, remaining at that level for
as long as three years.
The Fed's projected path of interest rates shifted downward,
with the long-run federal funds rate now seen at 3.5 percent,
compared to 3.75 percent at the last policy meeting.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen was scheduled to hold a press
conference later Thursday afternoon to elaborate on the
decision.
The vote on the policy statement was a sign of how China's
economic slowdown and market slide left Fed officials unnerved
about the state of the world economy. Only Richmond Fed
President Jeffrey Lacker dissented.
In recent months Fed officials like board member Jerome
Powell and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart had publicly
endorsed a September rate hike, forming a near majority along
with longstanding inflation hawks like Lacker.
In the end, however, they were left with a muddled picture
marked by low U.S. unemployment and steady economic growth, but
no sign that inflation has begun to rise towards the Fed's
target.
