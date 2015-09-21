(Wraps Lockhart, Bullard, adds comment)
NEW YORK/ATLANTA, Sept 21 As the U.S. Federal
Reserve's chief communicator, Chair Janet Yellen is under
building pressure among her colleagues and global investors to
clarify where the world's biggest central bank is heading and
how it is making its decisions.
The calls have come from both her policy opponents like St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard and more centrist sympathizers
like Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, as well as market
analysts and investors who say they have been confused about the
Fed's direction.
It is perhaps her biggest test yet as she tries to guide a
committee currently divided between those who feel the U.S.
economy has healed enough for a rate hike, and those who feel a
weak global economy could undermine the country's growth and
recovery.
Aside from last week's press conference, Yellen has been
largely absent from the public stage in recent weeks -- focusing
attention on a Thursday speech that could give insight into her
place in that debate.
In the interim, analysts and investors insist the Fed has
let seeming contradictions take hold -- saying that markets
should not influence monetary policy, but then reacting to
markets; declaring policy is data dependent and then saying that
a 5.1 percent unemployment rate still needs to fall further.
"This will be a test and maybe the largest one she's faced
yet," after an initial period of relative harmony at the U.S.
central bank, said David Stockton, the Fed's former research
director.
The stakes are global. A mistimed move by the Fed could see
the U.S. raising rates as the world economy slows, triggering a
further global slowdown as investors readjust to the Fed's move
and perhaps pull capital from emerging markets.
While careful not to personally criticize Yellen, who in 18
months as chair has put a premium on consensus and soliciting a
wide set of views about the economy, there appears broad
agreement that the Fed in recent months has added to the market
instability that last week prompted a delay to a rate hike.
"I don't think we are stuck in an adverse loop with
markets," Lockhart said on Monday. But "uncertainty about the
(Federal Open Market Committee's) policy intentions probably
added to the overall environment of uncertainty that
precipitated the volatility in mid-August...I am in the camp
that would like to see the committee continue to refine its
communications approach, particularly in this period."
SOME DATA IS MORE EQUAL THAN OTHERS
Though the Fed says it is data dependent, it is not clear
that each member views the same data with the same priority, or
puts the same weight on the Fed's twin employment and inflation
goals. That could be fixed, Lockhart said, if the central bank
developed a consensus "reaction function" to outline the
conditions or triggers for a rate hike.
Bullard went a step further in an unusual televised appeal
Monday asking former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers
and others to effectively stop making public arguments against a
rate hike, and muddling the Fed's discourse.
The confusion, coupled with Yellen's cautious tone at a
press conference last week, has left investors discounting a
rate hike until next year - despite Fed forecasts that show 13
of the Fed's 17 policymakers expect to raise rates this year.
Yellen, scheduled to speak on Thursday in Amherst,
Massachusetts, may need to reclaim the message.
"I would think she will try to clarify things, one way or
the other, because I cannot possibly think they are unaware of
the problem that they have," said Roberto Perli, a former Fed
official who is now partner at Cornerstone Macro.
On Thursday, the Fed cited risks from China and elsewhere
and downward pressure on U.S. inflation from a strong dollar and
weak commodities as reasons to hold off raising rates for the
first time in nearly a decade.
While the decision had near-unanimous backing, a handful of
hawkish policymakers like Bullard did not have a formal vote on
the FOMC, and comments over the weekend suggested a close call.
Underscoring the sometimes fractious structure of the U.S.
central bank, seven of the 13 officials who recommend a
tightening this year only want one rate hike, while six want two
or more hikes, according to the forecasts.
