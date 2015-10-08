(Adds market reaction, background)
By Jason Lange and Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Oct 8 The U.S. Federal Reserve
thought the economy was close to warranting an interest rate
hike in September but policymakers decided it was prudent to
wait for evidence a global economic slowdown was not knocking
America off course.
The minutes from the Sept. 16-17 meeting released on
Thursday showed the Fed's policymaking committee was unsettled
by signs of turmoil abroad but didn't think this had "materially
altered" the outlook for the economy.
"Nevertheless, in part because of the risks to the outlook
for economic activity and inflation, the committee decided that
it was prudent to wait for additional information," the Fed said
in the minutes.
The Fed surprised much of Wall Street by keeping interest
rates unchanged at the September meeting.
Some policymakers have since said the decision was a close
call, and the minutes showed that most of them still thought it
would be appropriate to raise rates "by the end of the year."
But in discussing how close the economy was to reaching the
Fed's goals of maximum employment and 2 percent inflation, "many
acknowledged that recent global economic and financial
developments may have increased the downside risks to economic
activity somewhat."
The Fed's last policy review happened before a string of
economic data raised fears of a marked downshift in the U.S.
economy, which has fostered further doubts among investors that
the Fed would raise rates this year.
Yields on U.S. government debt edged lower following the
publication of the minutes and U.S. stocks added to gains.
Asset prices suggest investors see almost no chance of a
rate hike at the Fed's next meeting Oct. 27-28, and only a small
chance of an increase at its December meeting.
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider)