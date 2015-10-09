NEW YORK Oct 9 Two influential Federal Reserve
policymakers on Friday reinforced the message that an interest
rate hike is coming before year end, saying that while they
expect to move, things could change that force the U.S. central
bank to delay again.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Dennis Lockhart of
the Atlanta Fed each said they expected a policy tightening in
2015 despite some recent red flags. But they clearly left the
door open to waiting until 2016 if it looks like the U.S.
economy is threatened by a global slowdown.
The pair, speaking separately in New York, raised questions
over the likelihood they would be have enough information in
hand to lift rates by an Oct. 27-28 policy meeting, suggesting
that a meeting set for Dec. 15-16 may be earmarked for action.
"Based on my forecast, yes I am" expecting to raise rates
this year, said Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chair Janet Yellen
who has a permanent vote on policy.
"But it's a forecast, and we're going to get a lot of data
between now and December. So it's not a commitment," he said on
CNBC TV. "There certainly is a risk that the economy evolves in
a very different way than I expect, and obviously it would be
totally inappropriate for me to not take that into
consideration."
In a relatively close call, the central bank held off on a
rate hike last month in the face of a slowdown in China and
elsewhere, financial market turbulence and falling commodity
prices. All of those could keep U.S. inflation, now at 1.3
percent, below the Fed's 2 percent target.
Since then, disappointing September jobs growth has caused
investors to sharply discount an October rate hike, and to give
a December move about a 40 percent probability, based on futures
markets.
Lockhart, a well-respected centrist and a voter on the Fed's
monetary policy committee this year, said the international
slowdown and last month's weak U.S. jobs report show there is "a
touch more downside risk" to the U.S. economy.
Therefore, he said, the Fed will need to monitor the
strength of the consumer in coming weeks and months to decide
whether to go ahead with the first rate hike in nearly a decade.
"The economy remains on a satisfactory track and ... I see a
(rate) liftoff decision later this year at the October or
December FOMC meetings as likely appropriate," Lockhart said of
the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee.
"However the data are giving off varied signals, and there
is more ambiguity in the current moment than a few weeks ago,"
he added at a Society of American Business Editors and Writers
conference. This "calls for especially diligent monitoring of
incoming data with particular attention to consumer activity."
The latest reading on the world's largest economy, a slight
drop in U.S. import prices last month, suggested on Friday that
the rate of imported deflation is slowing.
A Fed rate hike would reverberate through financial markets
globally, depressing foreign currencies and possibly sucking
more capital out of emerging markets in particular.
FOCUS ON DECEMBER
Dudley said "it's possible" that the Fed could begin hiking
later this month, though he questioned whether data between now
and then would give it confidence.
Lockhart, who like Dudley and most other Fed officials once
expected a rate hike around mid-2015, noted that the Fed would
have more information on inflation, the labor market and
consumer activity by December. But he too kept a move in October
on the table.
"I hope to avoid the trap of letting one or two months'
specific data overly influence my outlook for the economy
overall," he said. "The ambiguity of the moment reinforces the
need to closely watch the vital signs of the economy over the
coming weeks to determine if the outlook has changed."
Both stressed that the Fed would not overreact to financial
market moves in deciding monetary policy, unless they directly
signal threats to the economy.
Dudley said volatility is to be expected.
"Now as we get closer to that liftoff point, and now that
we're at a 5.1 percent unemployment rate, the data really does
matter in terms of how it affects the (economic) outlook so of
course markets are going to react to that data much more now
than it would a few years ago," he said.
