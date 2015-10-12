(Adds Brainard quotes and context)
* Lockhart, centrist, sees lots of data before December
meeting
* Evans, dove, prefers mid-2016, but says sees wiggle room
* Brainard says time to watch and wait
By Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Oct 12 The Federal Reserve
should hold off on any interest rate hike until it is clear that
a global slowdown, trouble in China and other international
risks will not push the U.S. recovery off course, Fed Governor
Lael Brainard said on Monday in one of the strongest defenses
yet of a go-slow approach to rate policy.
"I view the risks to the economic outlook as tilted to the
downside. The downside risks make a strong case for continuing
to carefully nurture the U.S. recovery - and argue against
prematurely taking away the support that has been so critical to
its vitality," Brainard said. It was, Brainard said, time only
for "watching and waiting" - not hiking rates.
Her comments and those of other policymakers point to a
vigorous debate underway ahead of the Fed's October and December
meetings, as U.S. central bankers mull whether to proceed with
an interest rate hike or delay in the face of what Brainard
called "deflationary" trends around the world.
In contrast to Brainard's remarks, two policymakers whose
views are often at odds both suggested on Monday they could well
support a rate increase in December, as long as the economic
data does not disappoint and that rate hikes once begun are
gradual. Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer on Sunday said he too
expects a 2015 hike.
Traders see about a 40 percent chance the Fed will raise
rates in December, and give about even odds for the January
meeting. For October they see a less than one in 10 chance,
though both Dennis Lockhart, the centrist chief of the Atlanta
Fed, and Chicago Fed president Charles Evans, whose views are
more dovish, sought to keep even October in the market's sights.
"I think October is a live meeting, clearly there is the
potential that the data coming in, in advance of the October
meeting, will be sufficient," Lockhart said in Orlando, Florida.
Speaking separately in Chicago, Evans said that while for
him waiting until mid-2016 would be the "best choice," doing so
earlier would not necessarily hurt his forecast for the economy.
"There is wiggle room" on the timing of the rate hike, he
told reporters after a speech, and the economy could probably
even withstand a slightly steeper set of rate increases than he,
personally, would view as optimal.
The Fed next meets Oct. 27-28.
